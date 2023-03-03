Open in App
South Carolina State
RadarOnline

Alex Murdaugh Found GUILTY Of Murdering His Wife And Son, Convicted Killer Faces Life In Prison

By Haley Gunn,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9bpO_0l5t4Ypi00
CourtTV

After several emotional weeks at trial, the South Carolina jury found disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh guilty of killing his wife and son. The 12-person jury returned the verdict on Thursday, just hours after going into deliberations, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Alex, 64, was convicted of murdering his wife Maggie , 52, and youngest son Paul , 22, on June 7, 2021, at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iZoe_0l5t4Ypi00
@maggie.murdaugh/Facebook

Alex didn't look surprised as the verdict was read, with the jury finding him guilty of all counts. His only surviving son, Buster , appeared stoic in the courtroom.

Murdaugh's attorney expressed the desire to appeal the conviction — but the judge denied the motion. Alex faces life in prison for Maggie and Paul's murders. His sentence will be handed down on Friday.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution claimed that Murdaugh used his family's legacy and powerful connections in the Low Country to evade accountability for his and his family's alleged crimes.

The jury considered the state's claim that Alex allegedly enacted a sinister plan to deflect attention from his numerous criminal financial allegations in a last-ditch effort to paint himself a victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDWzy_0l5t4Ypi00
mega

Given the status of the Murdaugh family name in South Carolina, as well as the media attention surrounding the case , the 12 anonymous citizens tasked with deciding the father's fate were given strict instruction to not discuss the case, evidence, or their personal theories with anyone outside of the courtroom.

Before the jury broke for deliberation, however, the judge announced that a female juror had been removed from the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3WBU_0l5t4Ypi00
Buster Murdaugh, Alex's only surviving son at trial. mega

The surprising ruling came after it was discovered that the juror had improper conversations with at least three individuals outside of the court. An additional alternate juror was also reserved when the jury was released for deliberation.

The potentially biased juror was not the only shocking courtroom moment that the trial brought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAX0P_0l5t4Ypi00
mega

Of the many ridiculous scenes that played out in court, Alex's decision to take the stand and testify was a profound moment that proved crucial to the jury's verdict.

Alex delivered an emotional plea to the jurors as he doubled down on his insistence that he did not kill his wife and son.

While on the stand, Alex admitted that he lied to law enforcement on his whereabouts the evening of the double murder — and blamed his rampant opioid abuse for his distrust in authorities.

While Alex attempted to strike a personal cord with the jury, the prosecution punched back and claimed that Alex was "manufacturing an alibi" and used his extensive legal knowledge to meticulously answer questions under oath.

