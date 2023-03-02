Meet the Toledo area's 2023 indoor track and field state qualifiers

The indoor state track and field meet is this weekend at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

The combined Division II/III meet is Friday, while Division I will compete on Saturday.

Here are the qualifiers from the Toledo area:

DIVISION I BOYS

60-meter dash

■ Avery Taylor, Whitmer

■ Aiden Owens, Perrysburg

■ Avion Miles, Findlay

200 dash

■ Daylyn Bone, Scott

400 dash

■ Daylyn Bone, Scott

800 run

■ Ben Tucker, Southview

■ Ethan Cope, St. Francis

1600 run

■ Connor Long, Anthony Wayne

■ Ethan Cope, St. Francis

60 hurdles

■ Logan Howe, Southview

■ Ty Allen, Whitmer

4x800 relay

■ St. Francis (Sam Arquette, Wil White, Ryan Winkler, Kale Seymour)

High jump

■ Lucas Polkinghorn, Maumee

Long jump

■ Trey Miller, St. John’s

■ Jalen Williams, St. Francis

■ Avion Miles, Findlay

Triple jump

■ Lucas Polkinghorn, Maumee

■ Jalen Williams, St. Francis

Shot put

■ AJ Schuller, St. John’s

DIVISION I GIRLS

60 dash

■ Emma Thompson, Perrysburg

■ Maira Scott, Springfield

■ Adelle Francis, Perrysburg

200 dash

■ Adelle Francis, Perrysburg

■ Maira Scott, Springfield

400 dash

■ Isabella Muir, Northview

■ Maley Roberts, Northview

800 run

■ Ava Beeks, Perrysburg

3200 run

■ Hannah Kersten, Perrysburg

60 hurdles

■ Azurie Garrett, Whitmer

4x800 relay

■ Perrysburg (Avary Zeisloft, Laura Valette, Sydney Baudelin, Ava Beeks)

Pole vault

■ Emily Vernon, Perrysburg

■ Myranda Bottles, Southview

Triple jump

■ Mikaylah Marshall, Rogers

DIVISION II/III BOYS

60 dash

■ R’Emontay Coleman, Northwood

■ Noah Smith, Eastwood

200 dash

■ Owen Wilkins, Liberty-Benton

■ Daylyn Bone, Scott

400 dash

■ Noah Smith, Eastwood

■ Daylyn Bone, Scott

■ Landin Wiechers, Napoleon

800 run

■ Carson Mackey, Ottawa Hills

■ Nathan Strahm, Otsego

1600 run

■ Thomas Franklin, Ottawa Hills

■ Riley Nixon, Ottawa Hills

3200 run

■ Riley Nixon, Ottawa Hills

■ Xander Fackler, Bryan

■ Michael Kelley, Ottawa Hills

60 hurdles

■ Owen Wilkins, Liberty-Benton

■ Peter Vance, McComb

■ Keith Hopings, Rogers

■ Wyatt Augsburger, Oak Harbor

4x400 relay

■ Eastwood (Andre Lewis, Dayquan Oliver, Caleb Souder, Noah Smith)

■ Liberty-Benton (Justin Cook, Aiden Lee, Matt Ricker, Gabe St. Amour)

■ Ottawa Hills (Sage Egan, Thomas Franklin, Carson Mackey, Riley Nixon)

High jump

■ Andre Lewis, Eastwood

■ Silas Robertson, Otsego

■ Dayquan Oliver, Eastwood

■ David Parcher, Maumee Valley

Pole vault

■ William Rahm, Oak Harbor

■ Sam Paeth, Fremont St. Joseph

■ Dalton Hesselbart, Eastwood

■ Carson Lathrop, Otsego

■ Evan Combs, Old Fort

■ Stefan Kolan, Liberty-Benton

■ Dakota Keifer, Otsego

Long jump

■ Bryce DeFalco, Eastwood

■ Braxton Althauser, McComb

Triple jump

■ Josh Wang, Maumee Valley

■ Alexander Ni, Maumee Valley

■ Bryce DeFalco, Eastwood

Shot put

■ Jackson Childress, Elmwood

■ Evan Hall, Oak Harbor

Weight throw

■ Sam Worline, Evergreen

■ Jackson Childress, Elmwood

■ Nick Bormuth, McComb

DIVISION II/III GIRLS

60 dash

■ Rylee McKitrick, Oak Harbor

■ Jade Mitchell, Port Clinton

■ Rhianna Davis, Scott

200 dash

■ Rhianna Davis, Scott

■ Rahzia Rios, Woodmore

400 dash

■ Rhianna Davis, Scott

■ Rahzia Rios, Woodmore

800 run

■ Emma Hammer, Woodmore

■ Elanora Smith, Ottawa Hills

1600 run

■ Olivia Vogelpohl, Woodmore

3200 run

■ Leah Emch, Eastwood

■ Elisabeth Willett, Holgate

■ Haley Sponaugle, Eastwood

4x200 relay

■ Eastwood (Emma Downs, Saylor King, Julia Sabo, Lilly Mullholand)

4x400 relay

■ Eastwood (Kayden Firsdon, Lilly Mullholand, Z Ramsey, Amelia Ward)

■ Woodmore (Caydie Buchanan, Emma Hammer, Rahzia Rios, Olivia Vogelpohl)

4x800 relay

■ Eastwood (Leah Emch, Z Ramsey, Cameron Sechkar, Haley Sponaugle)

■ Ottawa Hills (Elsa Klaas, Freya Klaas, Audrey Nixon, Erin Eilmore)

■ Patrick Henry (Mia Amador, Emily Gillson, Lexi Holloway, Megan Meyer)

High jump

■ Kayla McCabe, Otsego

■ Elizabeth Relenger, Fremont St. Joseph

■ Leah McCabe, Otsego

■ Kennedy Shaull, Old Fort

■ Emersyn Gerken, Liberty Center

■ Katie Collert, Liberty-Benton

Pole vault

■ Jocelyn Barfell, Liberty-Benton

■ Julia Sabo, Eastwood

Triple jump

■ Vivian Koles, Maumee Valley

■ Allison Launder, Maumee Valley

Shot put

■ Emili Cramer, Liberty Center

■ Brooke Simon, Otsego

■ Amelia Lewin, Northwood

Weight throw

■ Olivia Newsome, Eastwood

■ Anna Barber, Elmwood

■ Brooke Simon, Otsego