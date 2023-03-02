Geneva
Meet the Toledo area's 2023 indoor track and field state qualifiers
By The Blade,4 days ago
The indoor state track and field meet is this weekend at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
The combined Division II/III meet is Friday, while Division I will compete on Saturday.
Here are the qualifiers from the Toledo area:
DIVISION I BOYS
60-meter dash
■ Avery Taylor, Whitmer
■ Aiden Owens, Perrysburg
■ Avion Miles, Findlay
200 dash
■ Daylyn Bone, Scott
400 dash
■ Daylyn Bone, Scott
800 run
■ Ben Tucker, Southview
■ Ethan Cope, St. Francis
1600 run
■ Connor Long, Anthony Wayne
■ Ethan Cope, St. Francis
60 hurdles
■ Logan Howe, Southview
■ Ty Allen, Whitmer
4x800 relay
■ St. Francis (Sam Arquette, Wil White, Ryan Winkler, Kale Seymour)
High jump
■ Lucas Polkinghorn, Maumee
Long jump
■ Trey Miller, St. John’s
■ Jalen Williams, St. Francis
■ Avion Miles, Findlay
Triple jump
■ Lucas Polkinghorn, Maumee
■ Jalen Williams, St. Francis
Shot put
■ AJ Schuller, St. John’s
DIVISION I GIRLS
60 dash
■ Emma Thompson, Perrysburg
■ Maira Scott, Springfield
■ Adelle Francis, Perrysburg
200 dash
■ Adelle Francis, Perrysburg
■ Maira Scott, Springfield
400 dash
■ Isabella Muir, Northview
■ Maley Roberts, Northview
800 run
■ Ava Beeks, Perrysburg
3200 run
■ Hannah Kersten, Perrysburg
60 hurdles
■ Azurie Garrett, Whitmer
4x800 relay
■ Perrysburg (Avary Zeisloft, Laura Valette, Sydney Baudelin, Ava Beeks)
Pole vault
■ Emily Vernon, Perrysburg
■ Myranda Bottles, Southview
Triple jump
■ Mikaylah Marshall, Rogers
DIVISION II/III BOYS
60 dash
■ R’Emontay Coleman, Northwood
■ Noah Smith, Eastwood
200 dash
■ Owen Wilkins, Liberty-Benton
■ Daylyn Bone, Scott
400 dash
■ Noah Smith, Eastwood
■ Daylyn Bone, Scott
■ Landin Wiechers, Napoleon
800 run
■ Carson Mackey, Ottawa Hills
■ Nathan Strahm, Otsego
1600 run
■ Thomas Franklin, Ottawa Hills
■ Riley Nixon, Ottawa Hills
3200 run
■ Riley Nixon, Ottawa Hills
■ Xander Fackler, Bryan
■ Michael Kelley, Ottawa Hills
60 hurdles
■ Owen Wilkins, Liberty-Benton
■ Peter Vance, McComb
■ Keith Hopings, Rogers
■ Wyatt Augsburger, Oak Harbor
4x400 relay
■ Eastwood (Andre Lewis, Dayquan Oliver, Caleb Souder, Noah Smith)
■ Liberty-Benton (Justin Cook, Aiden Lee, Matt Ricker, Gabe St. Amour)
■ Ottawa Hills (Sage Egan, Thomas Franklin, Carson Mackey, Riley Nixon)
High jump
■ Andre Lewis, Eastwood
■ Silas Robertson, Otsego
■ Dayquan Oliver, Eastwood
■ David Parcher, Maumee Valley
Pole vault
■ William Rahm, Oak Harbor
■ Sam Paeth, Fremont St. Joseph
■ Dalton Hesselbart, Eastwood
■ Carson Lathrop, Otsego
■ Evan Combs, Old Fort
■ Stefan Kolan, Liberty-Benton
■ Dakota Keifer, Otsego
Long jump
■ Bryce DeFalco, Eastwood
■ Braxton Althauser, McComb
Triple jump
■ Josh Wang, Maumee Valley
■ Alexander Ni, Maumee Valley
■ Bryce DeFalco, Eastwood
Shot put
■ Jackson Childress, Elmwood
■ Evan Hall, Oak Harbor
Weight throw
■ Sam Worline, Evergreen
■ Jackson Childress, Elmwood
■ Nick Bormuth, McComb
DIVISION II/III GIRLS
60 dash
■ Rylee McKitrick, Oak Harbor
■ Jade Mitchell, Port Clinton
■ Rhianna Davis, Scott
200 dash
■ Rhianna Davis, Scott
■ Rahzia Rios, Woodmore
400 dash
■ Rhianna Davis, Scott
■ Rahzia Rios, Woodmore
800 run
■ Emma Hammer, Woodmore
■ Elanora Smith, Ottawa Hills
1600 run
■ Olivia Vogelpohl, Woodmore
3200 run
■ Leah Emch, Eastwood
■ Elisabeth Willett, Holgate
■ Haley Sponaugle, Eastwood
4x200 relay
■ Eastwood (Emma Downs, Saylor King, Julia Sabo, Lilly Mullholand)
4x400 relay
■ Eastwood (Kayden Firsdon, Lilly Mullholand, Z Ramsey, Amelia Ward)
■ Woodmore (Caydie Buchanan, Emma Hammer, Rahzia Rios, Olivia Vogelpohl)
4x800 relay
■ Eastwood (Leah Emch, Z Ramsey, Cameron Sechkar, Haley Sponaugle)
■ Ottawa Hills (Elsa Klaas, Freya Klaas, Audrey Nixon, Erin Eilmore)
■ Patrick Henry (Mia Amador, Emily Gillson, Lexi Holloway, Megan Meyer)
High jump
■ Kayla McCabe, Otsego
■ Elizabeth Relenger, Fremont St. Joseph
■ Leah McCabe, Otsego
■ Kennedy Shaull, Old Fort
■ Emersyn Gerken, Liberty Center
■ Katie Collert, Liberty-Benton
Pole vault
■ Jocelyn Barfell, Liberty-Benton
■ Julia Sabo, Eastwood
Triple jump
■ Vivian Koles, Maumee Valley
■ Allison Launder, Maumee Valley
Shot put
■ Emili Cramer, Liberty Center
■ Brooke Simon, Otsego
■ Amelia Lewin, Northwood
Weight throw
■ Olivia Newsome, Eastwood
■ Anna Barber, Elmwood
■ Brooke Simon, Otsego
