Kevin Durant Jokes That He'll Only Get Credit From Critics If He Wins Championship With Scoot Henderson

By Lee Tran,

4 days ago

Kevin Durant responds to his critics.

Kevin Durant got traded to the Phoenix Suns ahead of the trade deadline this season, and there's no doubt that he has a legitimate chance to lead them to a championship this season.

We have frequently seen Kevin Durant's leadership criticized in the past, with some of his most outspoken critics being Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. Recently, Kevin Durant joked that the way that he'll get some credit from them is by winning a championship with upcoming No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson. He then added that he needs "no credit" from them, adding that "everybody has their opinions."

“Most definitely. Because at this point, they’re saying, go play with Scoot Henderson and win a championship and then we’ll give you credit,” Durant said to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports when asked about whether critics like Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley set unfair expectations for him. “I don’t need no credit from y’all, no credit from [Barkley], no credit from Shaq. Y’all don’t ever have to watch me play ever again, don’t talk about me if you don’t [rock] with me. I’m not gonna stop doing what I do. Everybody has their opinions, man. It’s not gonna stop me and how I approach the game.

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant has endured a lot of people trying to poke at his legacy and discredit what he has done throughout his career. However, this year will give him the opportunity to disprove the narratives around him and lead a team to the championship as the undisputed best player.

Kevin Durant has averaged 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 5.3 APG this season while shooting 55.9% from the field and 37.6% from the 3PT range. He will be a crucial part of the team going forward, and there is no doubt that his superstardom and championship experience could help the Phoenix Suns get over the hump and win a championship this season.

Many Consider The Phoenix Suns To Be The Favorites In The Western Conference

Between Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns have more than enough talent to get out of the Western Conference and win a championship. Many, including Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic , consider them the favorites in the Western Conference.

It remains to be seen how far the Phoenix Suns actually get in the playoffs this year. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker notably led them to a win against the Hornets on Durant's debut, and perhaps this is a sign of even greater things to come.

