Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son: 9 key moments from the trial

Alex Murdaugh talks to Dick Harpootlian, his lawyer, during his trial. Grace Beahm Alford/The State via AP

On Thursday, a jury found Alex Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder.

His wife and son were found dead in June 2021 from bullet wounds at the family's hunting compound.

Here are the nine biggest moments from the trial.

Alex Murdaugh , a disbarred attorney whose family includes a long lineage of influential South Carolina prosecutors, was found guilty of murdering his wife and son on Thursday.

After less than three hours of deliberation, jurors at the Colleton County Courthouse unanimously found Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon.

Murdaugh faces a minimum of 30 years in prison for murder and an additional five years for each weapons possession charge. He will receive his sentencing on Friday morning.

The trial lasted less than two months, but the Murdaugh murders captivated a global audience, spawning its own Netflix true-crime docuseries .

Here are nine key takeaways from the trial:

Murdaugh in the Colleton County Courthouse on March 2, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP

The jury reached a guilty verdict on Thursday.

The six-week trial came to a close with a speedy verdict on Thursday.

After about two and a half hours of deliberation, the jury found Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon.

Murdaugh remained mostly blank-faced as the verdict was announced.

His oldest son, Buster, who testified for the defense in February and was in attendance on Thursday, also remained emotionless.

Alex Murdaugh crying after seeing his family during opening statements in his murder trial in South Carolina. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier via AP, Pool

Alex Murdaugh choked up during opening statements.

Murdaugh is accused of gunning down his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on June 7, 2021, at the family's hunting compound in Islandton, South Carolina.

He first got emotional on January 25 when he noticed his surviving son, Buster, in the courtroom at the start of proceedings.

Alex Murdaugh maintained his innocence throughout the trial, but he admitted at one point to lying to investigators about his whereabouts the night his wife and son were killed.

Five months after the killings, Murdaugh was indicted on 27 charges of embezzlement over accusations that he lied to and stole money from clients of his family law firm.

A year after the killings, Murdaugh was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife and son.

While there wasn't any direct evidence tying Murdaugh to the killings, prosecutors said he had a motive to kill the pair: covering up his financial misdeeds.

Prosecutors played a video clip that cast doubt on Murdaugh's alibi.

This was perhaps the strongest piece of evidence that the prosecution showed the jury.

According to the timeline Murdaugh initially gave police, he last saw his wife and son at dinner, after which they went their separate ways — Murdaugh to spend time with his mother and Maggie and Paul to the dog kennels at Moselle, the family compound where they were later found dead.

But prosecutors showed the jury a video that called into question Murdaugh's alibi, which was that he was with his mother when his family members were killed.

Just five minutes before the mother's and son's phones locked for the last time, Paul Murdaugh recorded a video in which three voices can be heard — including his father's.

Murdaugh testifies during his murder trial at South Carolina's Colleton County Courthouse. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool

Murdaugh admitted on the stand that he lied to police about his whereabouts the night of the killings.

Murdaugh decided to testify in his own defense, something not especially common in murder trials.

He maintained he didn't kill his wife and son but said he lied to police about his whereabouts the night they were shot to death because his addiction to prescription painkillers made him paranoid.

Murdaugh previously told police he went to spend time with his mother after having dinner with Maggie and Paul. When he returned to the hunting compound, he said he found them dead.

But during the trial, Murdaugh changed his story, saying he accompanied his wife and son after dinner to the family's hunting compound briefly, before going to see his mom.

Murdaugh also admitted to stealing from clients for years to feed his prescription-painkiller addiction.

Prosecutors played video of Murdaugh that they said contained an early admission of guilt.

The video in question was of a police interview with Murdaugh three days after the killings.

In it, prosecutors said, Murdaugh can be heard saying, "I did him so bad," speaking about his son Paul.

Defense attorneys said he was misquoted.

During cross-examination, Murdaugh's attorneys suggested that he actually said, "They did him so bad."

At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh was facing manslaughter charges related to a boat crash in February 2019 that led to the death of a teen girl. The crash is one of the first things Alex Murdaugh brought up to police after he reported the deaths of his wife and son.

"He's been threatened for months and months and months," Murdaugh told a 911 operator.

Buster Murdaugh testifies during his father's trial. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool

Murdaugh's surviving son, Buster, testified in his father's defense, saying his dad was "destroyed" and "heartbroken" after the deaths of Maggie and Paul.

Before the trial, it was somewhat unclear what the relationship between the father and son was like. Buster had not previously attended any of his father's court dates, Greg Adaline , a reporter with the NBC affiliate WIS, reported.

During his testimony, he also spoke about his father sounding "normal" on a phone call the night of the killings, which prosecutors said came 20 minutes after the shootings.

He described his father being in a state of shock after the killings.

"I walked in the door and saw him and gave him a hug and — [he was] just broken down" and barely able to talk, the younger Murdaugh said, according to the New York Post .

The defense attorney Dick Harpootlian holds Buster Murdaugh's .300 Blackout rifle, similar to the gun used to kill Maggie Murdaugh. Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool

In bizarre moment, one of Murdaugh's attorneys, Dick Harpootlian, pointed an assault rifle at the prosecutors table and said "tempting."

Harpootlian was holding the firearm to show the jury the shooter's stance when they killed Maggie Murdaugh, to back his argument that her husband was too tall to be the killer.

His "tempting" remark elicited laughter from the courtroom, according to the New York Post .

After the laughter subsided, Harpootlian expressed concern that he didn't know how to demonstrate the stance without pointing the gun at someone.

"I don't know how I can do this so I'm not pointing at somebody," he said.

The gates near the Murdaugh home in Islandton, South Carolina, on September 20, 2021. Jeffrey Collins/AP

On Wednesday, the jury visited the Murdaugh family's hunting property where Maggie and Paul were found dead.

Jurors spent about an hour walking around the property and were not allowed to talk to lawyers for the prosecution or the defense, The New York Times reported.

A single pool reporter accompanied the jury around the property, saying the jurors spent much of their time at the kennels and shed where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found dead, according to the NBC and CW Plus affiliate WCBD .

"One juror was standing in the feed-room door, glancing up at the doorway that has been the subject of so much wrenching testimony," the pool reporter wrote.

It is somewhat uncommon for jurors to visit crime scenes in the course of a trial, but they have in other high-profile cases, like the O.J. Simpson trial and the trial of the Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, according to The Associated Press .

Alex Murdaugh's attorney Harpootlian proposed the idea, according to WCBD , asking the judge to ask the jury whether they wanted to visit the crime scene.

Harpootlian said he wanted the jury to get a better idea of where the bodies were found relative to the kennels, the BBC reported.

"You just can't really appreciate the spatial issues without really seeing them," Harpootlian said Monday.

The prosecution was against the idea, saying the look of the property had changed since 2021, with trees growing taller and thicker, CNN reported . But the judge allowed the visit.

In the final moments of the trial, Judge Clifton Newman dismissed a juror for violating trial rules and speaking about the case with three people.

"The juror has had contact or discussions concerning the case with at least three individuals, though it does not appear the discussion was that extensive," Newman said.

Newman said the juror and the three people she spoke with were interviewed. He said the juror offered her opinion on evidence presented at the trial.

Before the juror was officially dismissed Thursday morning, Harpootlian made a point to add on the record that two of the people who interviewed the juror were South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents. He said one of the agents was a witness in the trial and the other was listed as being one of the investigating officers in the killings.

One of the defense's main strategies throughout the trial was to point out missteps by investigators to throw into question the quality of their investigation.

"SLED has made another bad judgment in this case," Harpootlian said Thursday. "This is just a continuum of a calamity of errors."

Correction: March 2, 2023 — An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Buster Murdaugh's role in the trial. He testified in his father's defense.