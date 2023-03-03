$818M in Spokane County property taxes mailed; here’s the breakdown

(The Center Square) – Spokane County property tax bills are in the mail and on the way to property owners mailboxes late this week or early next

This year the property tax roll increased by approximately $48 million over 2022’s numbers, bringing the total up to almost $818 million for the 2023 calendar year, according to a news release by the county treasurer’s office.

This means tax revenue is up from $767 million in the 2022 calendar year, as previously reported by The Center Square, and brings the total increase in property taxes for Spokane County to $239 million over the prior five year period.

“While the Treasurer does not assess your property value or set your tax rates, I believe it is part of our role to help taxpayers better understand where their tax dollars go,” said Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner. “This year’s tax statement includes information on the top tax increases for 2023, how taxes are distributed, and assistance programs.”

As far as where those tax dollars are spent, a rough breakdown sees 59% or $482.6 million going to K-12 education, 15% or $122.7 million to various cities and municipalities, 12% or $98.1 million to Fire and EMS, and 8% or $65.4 million to Spokane County, with the remainder being spent between county roads and the public library system.

“The increase in tax dollars to be collected can be attributed to increases approved by local governments, increases in property values and new construction, and voter-approved ballot measures. On average, approximately 40% of a property tax bill consists of voter-approved bond and levy ballot measures. Several voter-approved measures took effect for 2023 property taxes including an EMS levy approved by City of Spokane voters in April 2022,” the statement went on to say.

The five largest property tax increases this year were Spokane Public School District #81 at $10.6 million, the City of Spokane EMS Levy for $10.3 million, two public school levies proposed by the state Legislature for a total of $13.4 million, a Central Valley School District Levy for $2.6 million, and the Spokane County Fire District #1 levy for $2.5 million.

Not all of those levies are new. Some of the monies simply come from new construction or increases in property value, and as the statement notes, “Not all Spokane County taxpayers are impacted by each of these tax increases. For a full listing of tax levies, visit the County Assessor's website.”

Included is also an open invitation to a “Taxpayer Town Hall” to be held on Wednesday, March 22 at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture Auditorium, starting at 6:00 PM. The event is open to the public.

“Taxpayer Town Halls are a great opportunity for the public to interact with their local government. Anyone interested in learning more about property taxes and the role of their local government is encouraged to attend," added Baumgartner.

Residents of Spokane county should note that the first half of property tax payments are due to be paid by April 30th.