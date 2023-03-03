Open in App
San Diego, CA
Inside The Padres

Padres News: Juan Soto Reveals Special Bond With Mother Through Cooking

By Noel Sanchez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnwQR_0l5sr6Nm00

Friars star reveals the key to his heart is by satisfying his love for food — and his mother has been doing that all his life.

Being a professional athlete means one must take care of their body and sustain their health like few others do. This is true for the Padres young star Juan Soto, who must ensure that he is maintaining his physical attributes in order to perform for the team and continue establishing himself as a top talent in the league. One of the most important parts of performing at the highest level is a good nutrition, and Soto has revealed he has quite the love for food.

The 24-year-old outfielder joined Marty Caswell of San Diego Sports 760 and highlighted that his mother beats out any top restaurant when it comes to his choice for his meals.

"I mean, anything that she makes is great," said Soto. "I take anything that she makes for me and it's always tasting great."

Soto's mother plays a huge role in the athlete's life, helping fuel one of the top players on a team looking to win the World Series this year . The star outfielder first joined the Padres late last season through a blockbuster trade and has had nothing but good things to say about his time so far. He is likely the next Friars star to get a huge extension if all goes according to plan , seeing that Manny Machado was just awarded with his.

When asked if there were any specific dishes that Soto prefers his mother makes over others, he immediately pinpointed a select few.

"It's got to be the pastelon de platano maduro and the pork ribs," said Soto. "That's the best things she makes for me."

Soto has been all smiles since the start of Spring Training and looks excited for a big season ahead of him. The young star opening up about personal matters such as favorite dishes that his mother makes him is a welcoming sign that he wants the city to get to know him better.

