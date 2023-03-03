Philadelphia
Change location
See more from this location?
Philadelphia, PA
Steelers Depot
‘Quiet Assassin:’ Eagles CB Darius Slay Says Diontae Johnson One Of The Best Wide Receivers He’s Faced
By Joe Cammarota,4 days ago
By Joe Cammarota,4 days ago
While Diontae Johnson garners mixed reactions from many Pittsburgh Steelers fans, he certainly has the respect of NFL players. Today, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0