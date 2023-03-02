State representative joins official response against hate speech in Oregon City

State Rep. Annessa Hartman, whose legislative district includes Oregon City, has joined officials in condemning hateful flyers that someone threw in people’s driveways on Feb. 25.

“There is no place for hateful acts of racism and homophobia,” Hartman wrote. “Oregon City community members are united by our shared values of integrity and respect. We know diversity is our strength and we will not be intimidated by bigotry and violence.”

In response to the series of flyers thrown onto private property in some Oregon City neighborhoods, Mayor Denyse McGriff had previously said she was “appalled that this is happening in our city.”

“Oregon City values are founded on understanding, inclusivity and tolerance. The fact that someone feels the need to spread such hate-filled, hurtful messaging, shows that despite how far we have come, we still have a lot of work to do. I urge anyone who sees these flyers to remove them, or contact the police department’s non-emergency number,” McGriff said.

Neo-Nazi groups nationally had warned of a “Day of Hate” on Feb. 25, and the Oregon City flyers included homophobic statements and overtly referenced white supremacy.

“I want to thank the Oregon City Police Department for their swift response and action,” Hartman wrote. “Public safety is a top priority for me. Hate crimes like these undermine the safety and security of our communities. I look forward to getting in touch with law enforcement and will continue to monitor this situation closely.”

Hartman said that Oregon City is strong and resilient, and that the area's love and unity will “always prevail” over injustices.

“Time and again, we have come to each other’s aid in times of need — just like we did during last week’s snow storm as neighbors and strangers came to each other’s aid to push stuck cars, direct traffic and even offer their homes to stranded drivers. During trying moments like these, I encourage folks to continue these acts of service and to come together, volunteer and get involved in your community,” Hartman wrote.

As a state representative, Hartman pledged to always stand up against injustices and help keep neighborhoods safe.

“Our communities deserve to live free from hate or oppression, and I remain committed to uplifting opportunities of equity and unity,” Hartman said.

OCPD Chief Jim Band would like the community to know that the police department is investigating the nature of the flyers and who distributed them. OCPD is investigating the flyers as a potential bias crime.

“If someone was targeted, we’re encouraging them to call us,” said OCPD Capt. Dave Edwins.

Officials state that the information contained in the flyers is alarming, and OCPD has canvassed the neighborhoods where the reported flyers were found and completed a police report. The police department is forwarding the report to the Oregon Department of Justice as a bias incident.

The police department is committed to ensuring that Oregon City is a place that feels safe and welcome for everyone. The police department would like anybody who has more information about the spread of these flyers to call the non-emergency line and to share this information with an officer. This can be done by calling 503-655-8211.

Residents are also encouraged to report bias incidents to the Oregon Department of Justice at 1-844-924-BIAS.