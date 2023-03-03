Jenna Ortega answers questions & eats hot wings like a champ

Jenna Ortega was the most recent guest on “ Hot Ones ,” showing off her masterful skills with spicy foods. Over the course of her episode, Ortega barely flinched as she eat a stack of wings that got progressively spicier. She had her taste buds so in control that she called the wings spice levels “sweet” and “baby.”

RELATED:

Ortega ate various wings and talked about her most prominent roles, including “ Wednesday ” and the new chapter in the “ Scream ” franchise, which comes out this month. Despite her strength, Ortega felt a little spice by the halfway mark. “I see where we’re going,” she said. “Interesting.”

When she reached one of the hottest wings of the show she took a big bite “to get the full experience.” “It’s a bit aggressive,” she said with a laugh. “I think I may have been right to be scared.”

“But look at you just smiling right in the face of it,” said the host, Sean Evans. Ortega turned to the camera and smiled, with her eyes tearing up, making the whole crew laugh. “Can you see my white knuckles?” she asked them, flexing her hands.

Aside from eating wings, Ortega also talked about her hobbies and her experiences on TV and film, and her recent trip to Paris, where she attended fashion week. Ortega shared that she’s an insomniac and an essayist, using these opportunities to write. She passionately talked about books and why people should read them over reading on their iPads. “We need real substance,” she said. “Go outside and read a book.”