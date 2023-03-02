Alex Murdaugh trial WATCH LIVE: Verdict reached by jury in murder case

J urors have returned a guilty verdict in the murder case against disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh had been charged with two counts of homicide for the deaths of his wife, Maggie, 52, and his youngest son, Paul, 22, in June 2021. He allegedly shot Paul with a shotgun and Maggie with a rifle.

ALEX MURDAUGH TRIAL: MURDAUGH TESTIFIES HE DID NOT SHOOT WIFE, SON, BLAMES DRUG ADDICTION FOR LIES TO POLICE

The defense's strategy has varied throughout the trial, pointing to Murdaugh's addiction to oxycodone as a reason for his financial wrongdoings and lies to the police. They also brought forward witnesses who determined through analysis that, in their opinion, there could have been two shooters. Their biggest push was calling Murdaugh himself to the witness stand to testify.

Murdaugh has adamantly denied he killed his wife and son but admitted on the stand that he lied to authorities about his whereabouts on the night of the murders for nearly two years.

The prosecution wrapped up their closing arguments Wednesday, calling Murdaugh a "family annihilator."