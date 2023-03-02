Boyfriend of LA business manager to the Kardashians is held on $3M bail ahead of murder trial

Jason Barker, 50, is being held on $3million bail ahead of his trial for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, the business manager of the Kardashians and Nicki Minaj .

Barker pleaded not guilty last year to 'torturing his girlfriend with a knife before murdering her and then driving around with her body in the trunk of his car.

Today in Los Angeles court, Barker appeared before Judge Shellie Samuels. After the appearance, during which attorneys for the defense and prosecution agreed to guidelines for trial preparation, Barker was returned to jail in lieu of a $3million bail.

Kukawski who was found dead in the trunk of her car in the Simi Valley suburb on December 23, 2021, one day after she was reported missing.

'Detectives believe that Barker killed the victim inside their Sherman Oaks residence, placed her inside her vehicle, and drove to Simi Valley,' the Los Angeles Police Department said at the time.

A Ventura County coroner reported that Kukawski died from sharp and blunt force injuries to the head and neck and strangulation, which they ruled a homicide.

Barker was arrested on December 28, 2021 and booked into Van Nuys Jail where he was charged with murder and torture and is being held on a $3million bond.

He appeared in court in January of 2022, sitting behind a glass screen, wearing a yellow jumpsuit and white face mask, and spoke only to confirm his identity and to be read his rights.

In court on Thursday, Barker appeared in a blue jail suit with a shorter haircut and a few more prison pounds on his frame.

Kukawski, a mother of five, worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, which specializes in 'financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net worth individuals.'

'Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her,' said her place of work at the time.

As manager, she worked with celebrity clients including the Kardashians and Nicki Minaj.

She had also worked with the Tupac Shukar estate as well as Kanye West and OffSet.

At the time of her apparent murder, the Kardashian-Jenner family told Dailymail.com: 'Angela was truly the best.'

'She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible.

'She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.'

Minaj also posted a social media tribute to her business manager at the time.

'Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know,' Minaj wrote.

'You didn't deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in peace.'