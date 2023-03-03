High school basketball: Lakeview Academy looking for new leader of boys program

Lakeview Academy boys basketball coach Tyler Sanders watches during the GIAA District 3-AAA/AAAA championship game against George Walton Academy on Feb. 21 in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Less than a week after the Lakeview Academy boys basketball team’s 2022-23 season came to an end, the Lions are looking for a new head coach.

Tyler Sanders confirmed Thursday afternoon that he will not be back next season after three seasons at Gainesville private school.

“I was informed at noon today that I would no longer be the (head boys) basketball coach at Lakeview Academy,” Sanders said in a text statement Thursday. “I love these players and assistant coaches. I wish them nothing but the best and will be there to support them however I can no matter where I’m at.”

Sanders guided the Lions to a state tournament bid in two of his three seasons as head coach, including this season, when Lakeview Academy posted a 16-14 and advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals in its first season after moving from the GHSA to the GIAA.

In all, Sanders posted a 42-41 with the two state tournament appearances at Lakeview Academy, where he took over after spending seven seasons as head coach at North Hall.

During his tenure at the latter, the Trojans went 94-99 with four state tournament appearances, including a Region 8-4A runner-up finish in 2015-16.