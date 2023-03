valleynewslive.com

Jury convicts Murdaugh in double murder By Steven ArdaryDylan LeatherwoodBlair Sabol, 4 days ago

By Steven ArdaryDylan LeatherwoodBlair Sabol, 4 days ago

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - After 28 days in court, former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son at the ...