Loogootee, IN
WNCT

Loogootee man arrested for cold case murder in Georgia

By Brandyn Benter,

4 days ago

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Loogootee man has been arrested after officials in Monroe County, Georgia, issued a warrant for his arrest in relation to a cold case murder.

According to the Washington Police Department , local officials were contacted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia last August regarding a homicide case from 1989. WPD detectives began to assist in the investigation.

Wanted Indiana man captured after a month on the run

That investigation resulted in the arrest Wednesday of Larry R. Padgett Jr, 59, of Loogootee.

No other information was released by WPD regarding the crimes Padgett is accused of or what led Georgia law enforcement officials to locate him. MyWabashvalley.com has reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia to find out more.

As we learn more about this case, this story will be updated.

