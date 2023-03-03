Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
New York Post

My childhood brush with Sylvester Stallone as a ‘Rocky II’ extra

By Chuck Arnold,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vxs9U_0l5sVCal00

Growing up in Philadelphia in the ’70s, Rocky was royalty.

I don’t remember the first time I heard his name, the first time I saw the original “Rocky” or the first time I heard those “Gonna Fly Now” horns.

Rocky Balboa was as Philly as cheesesteaks, soft pretzels and the Liberty Bell.

He always just existed in the City of Brotherly Love that I knew as a little shorty — back when I went by Chucky instead of Chuck.

When word went around my elementary school that they were looking for children to be extras in “Rocky II” — after the first “Rocky” was a box-office smash and beat out such classics as “All the President’s Men,” “Network” and “Taxi Driver” for the Best Picture Oscar in 1977 — I was ready for my close-up.

And as “Creed III,” opening Friday, continues the “Rocky” movie legacy — even sans Sylvester Stallone — it takes me back to that day in late 1978 and reminds me why the boxing-film franchise will always hold a special place in my heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29IhCC_0l5sVCal00
Sylvester Stallone had plenty of young company running up the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps in “Rocky II.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29T150_0l5sVCal00
Sylvester Stallone famously ran through the streets of Philadelphia in “Rocky II.”
©United Artists/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Somehow I talked my parents into me being an extra in the iconic “Rocky II” scene where hundreds of kids run after the fabled boxer and up the famous steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. My older sister was already taking clarinet lessons — surely this was my time to embrace my inner artiste.

I’ll never forget getting that release form to take home that was more precious than any permission slip I’d ever seen before.

My dad, acting as stage father on a cold Saturday morning, took me to Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the shoot. It was just a quick jog away from the art museum steps — now forever known as the Rocky Steps .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMMCu_0l5sVCal00
Michael B. Jordan continues the Rocky movie legacy in “Creed III,” opening on Friday.
©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

We spent most of the day waiting around in anticipation of our big moment with Stallone, who was not only starring in “Rocky II” but directing the film.

Finally, it was our time to shoot. In take after take, we took off after Rocky.

Even though I was never the most athletic kid, I flew that day — with those horns blaring in my head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWROT_0l5sVCal00
Sylvester Stallone (with costar Michael B. Jordan) received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for 2015’s “Creed,” but is missing from “Creed III.”
©Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

All of us wanted to get close to Stallone — and better our chances of seeing ourselves on the big screen.

At one point, I actually managed to touch his sweaty back.

But, when the movie hit theaters in June 1979, I was disappointed to not be able to see myself in all my cinematic glory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFQmZ_0l5sVCal00
Sylvester Stallone and Talia Shire again co-starred and Rocky and Adrian in “Rocky II.”
©United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cp6Q0_0l5sVCal00
Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky won his title rematch with Apollo Creed in “Rocky II.”
©United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

When I eventually got a VHS tape of “Rocky II” — which I still have somewhere — I rewound that scene countless times to see if I could find myself in the sea of schoolchildren, wearing my coke-bottle glasses. No luck.

Since it was long before the days of cellphones, I don’t even have any photos to prove that I was there.

But as a proud Philly homeboy, it remains on the highlight reel of my life.

