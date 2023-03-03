Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Time to send this teachers’ union apple polisher packing

By Post Editorial Board,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhVqQ_0l5sUuxA00

State Sen. John Liu is like the proverbial schoolkid who brings his teacher a shiny apple each morning — except he’s a teachers union pet, who gets showered with campaign cash for continued gifts to New York’s most powerful special interest.

It’s not just his relentless war on charter schools: He’s also helped force the city to hire more teacher-union members and more directly undermine Mayor Eric Adams’ control of the Department of Education.

Liu, chairman of the New York City Education Committee, has raked in $33,300 in teachers’ union cash since his first Senate race in 2018. He ranks third behind his Senate colleagues John Mannion (D-Syracuse) and Monica Martinez (D-Happauge), both former teachers and thus actual union members.

The cash came from both the New York State United Teachers — parent of the city’s powerful United Federation of Teachers — and its Voice of Teachers for Education PAC.

And those donations surely were important to Liu winning the Democratic primary in 2018, when he narrowly defeated incumbent Tony Avella after losing to him in 2014 as the teachers unions joined a broader left-leaning alliance to purge moderate Dems.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJSE7_0l5sUuxA00 Top NY pols rake in thousands in donations from teachers union while bashing charter schools

To be clear, Liu’s always been a stalwart backer of the teachers’ unions , through prior runs for City Council, city Comptroller and mayor; the UFT donated $12,375 into his campaign coffers over that period. He once said the city should “get rid of” large charter school networks — the ones that lead the way in fighting to keep these alternative schools alive despite the unions’ enmity.

The unions play the long game, relentlessly and ruthlessly, supporting the rise of friends like Liu, Mannion and Martinez — as well as pals in Republican ranks, such as state Sens. James Tedisco (Saratoga) and Daniel Stec (Glen Falls). Without such allies, the Legislature might heed the public, which clearly supports more charters and doesn’t want the mayor’s power over the DOE compromised.

The risk for Liu is that his Queens constituents are getting tired of how the UFT agenda increasingly ignores their wants and needs, as the union and its far-left allies work to de-emphasize excellence in the public schools and demonize Asian-American students’ hard-earned success — even as they also try to close off any school-choice escape hatch.

We look forward to this apple-polisher’s comeuppance.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Hundreds of parents, kids to rally at City Hall to push Dems for more NYC charter schools
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Teachers Unions nab tax breaks while demanding tax increases
New York City, NY3 days ago
Michelle Obama denies being involved in hiring of controversial FDNY boss as rumors ignite
New York City, NY26 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Smile, Clarence Thomas: Lightfoot’s Chicago wants courts to restrict bodily autonomy rights by extending Dobbs decision
Chicago, IL18 days ago
Parent, former white supremacist react after controversy at Chesterfield school
Chesterfield, VA5 days ago
N.J. teacher quits after uproar over student’s recording of her profanity-laced tirade in class
Winslow Township, NJ18 days ago
A Tiktoker married her stepfather in Las Vegas and made it public
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Manchin puts GOP on brink of major win over Democrats by opposing DC crime law
Washington, DC7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy