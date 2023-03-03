Open in App
Columbus, OH
New York Post

Jonathan Quick dealt twice in wild 24 hours ahead of NHL trade deadline

By Noah Concordia,

4 days ago

Jonathan Quick’s stint with the Blue Jackets was exactly that.

A day after being traded to Columbus, the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie was dealt from the Kings to the Golden Knights.

Quick was traded on Wednesday to the Blue Jackets for Vladislav Gavrikov and fellow netminder Joonas Korpisalo.

But it was reported that Quick was not exactly happy about moving on from the Kings — who are competing for the playoffs — to the team with the worst record in the NHL in the Blue Jackets.

Quick, who has played all 16 season of his career with the Kings, stayed in Los Angeles following the trade.

This essentially forced Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen to deal Quick in a trade with the Golden Knights in exchange for goalie Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets took to social media to poke fun at Quick’s short-lived career in Columbus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgoTi_0l5sUsBi00
Quick was drafted by the Kings in 2005 and won Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014 with the organization
Getty Images

“Our time with you was Quick but memorable,” the team’s official account tweeted.

The 37-year-old Quick now joins a squad that rivals his former team in the Pacific Division.

The Golden Knights (36-19-6) lead the Kings (34-20-8) by two points in the standings going into Thursday.

Our time with you was Quick but memorable. pic.twitter.com/zhn5dmb5fz

— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 2, 2023

Despite Quick putting up some of his worst numbers in recent memory — an 11-13-4 record, .876 save percentage and 3.50 GAA — the Golden Knights were in need of goalie reinforcements.

They have been victim to some significant injuries at the position this season.

Robin Lehner, who was the anticipated starter, suffered a season-ending injury in August.

WELL WELL WELL…

We have acquired Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick! #VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/ew53N5rvsr

— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 2, 2023

Logan Thompson went down last month and is “nowhere near being on the ice,” according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

And Laurent Brossoit was sidelined last weekend with a lower-body injury.

Third-stringer Adin Hill and now-traded Hutchinson were the last ones left standing to man the pipes.

With the addition of Quick, the Golden Knights now have some relief as they continue to try to stay atop the Pacific Division.

