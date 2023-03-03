UK missed ‘significant opportunity’ to stop Ariana Grande concert bombing: inquiry
By Katherine Donlevy,
4 days ago
The UK’s national security agency missed a “significant opportunity” to stop the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert, an inquiry found Thursday.
MI5 could have stopped Salman Abedi if they had acted on information they had received about the 22-year-old terrorist up to four days before the Manchester Arena tragedy.
“I have found a significant missed opportunity to take action that might have prevented the attack,” said retired judge John Saunders, who led the inquiry.
According to Saunders’ findings, one MI5 officer admitted they considered intelligence about Abedi that insinuated he could pose a national security concern, but didn’t discuss it with colleagues quickly enough.
MI5 had declared Abedi a “subject of interest” in 2014, but the agency closed his case after he was deemed to be low-risk.
Despite suspicion, MI5 failed to refer Abedi to the government’s counterterrorism program.
“I have concluded that there was at least a period during Salman Abedi’s journey to violent extremism when he should have been referred,” Saunders said.
If MI5 had considered Abedi to be a higher threat, officers could have potentially prevented the bombing — including interfering when he arrived at Manchester Airport from Libya four days before the May 22 bombing.
Abedi — a British-born son of Libyan refugees — detonated a bomb in the arena’s foyer at the close of the concert as thousands were exiting the 21,000-seat venue.
The blast killed twenty-two, including an 8-year-old girl. Abedi also died in the explosion.
