Snoqualmie, WA
Scorebook Live

Mount Si puts foot on gas, doesn't let up against Richland to book trip to Class 4A semifinals

By Hailey Palmer,

4 days ago

TACOMA – Mount Si got rolling and never stopped Thursday against Richland in a Class 4A quarterfinal game.

Opening the game on a 19-2 run was just the beginning of a one-way track meet hosted by Mount Si.

Up 20 points after the first quarter, the Wildcats left no doubt they'd be returning to the state semifinals once again in an eventual 70-46 victory.

"Things were clicking early in the game – we got stops, we executed extremely well on the offensive end," Mount Si coach Jason Griffith said. "When our guys execute at that high of a level we're hard to stop."

Things weren't just clicking early for the Wildcats – they were clicking all game long.

Mount Si didn't let up one bit until Griffith pulled his starters as time started to wind down in the fourth quarter.

"They're notorious for playing man [defense] and we knew that coming in," Griffith said. "We believe in the stuff that we run and when we saw they were defending us the way they did, we just told the guys to run the stuff we've been running all season."

Mount Si guard Blake Forrest said they weren't lacking any confidence after a 35-point win over Tahoma last week during regionals – a game they also opened with on a big run.

"Getting our momentum early is what we really need to win the game, so when we go on those hots runs in the beginning it just helps us all throughout the game," Forrest said.

Richland shot just 31.3% from the field and a meager 21.4% in the first half.

Cold shooting paired with 14 turnovers put an stop to any hopes the Bombers had of pulling off an upset.

"I knew we were capable of it, but I didn't expect that to be the outcome," Griffith said of the lopsided win. "Richland is a really good team, but when we're clicking we're pretty tough ourselves."

The win sets up a semifinal date with third-seeded Olympia at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Richland moves into the consolation bracket and will play a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Friday against Gonzaga Prep.

