Open in App
Arlington, WA
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Samara Morrow wins 3-point contest - and Arlington captures the WIAA Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinal victory

By Todd Milles, SBLive,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9Xjn_0l5sKxxZ00

TACOMA - It was officially a WIAA Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals, but there were more than a few spectators who wanted to see a 3-point shooting contest break out.

Why? It's because Arlington's Jenna Villa and Meadowdale's Gia Powell have two of the sweetest perimeter shooting strokes in the state.

And Samara Morrow upstaged both of them.

Morrow, the junior guard for the Eagles, poured in a game-high 28 points, including four 3-pointers, as Arlington officially capped another perfect season against 3A Wesco competition with a 61-43 victory Thursday in the Tacoma Dome.

Arlington and Lake Washington will play Friday for the right to play for the WIAA championship.

And it didn't matter at what juncture Morrow tried to score - everything worked. Arlington coach Joe Marsh said this has been the best extended stretch of shooting he's eve seen from his guard.

Morrow sank back-to-back 3-pointers in a 1:14 span late in the first half to give the Eagles a 30-18 lead.

Meadowdale got it under double digits once after that - 32-23 on Natalie Durbin free throws early in the second half - but Morrow answered with back-to-back 3-pointers again, the Eagles were on their way.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
This team scored HOW MANY runs in one game?
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Former UW Husky football standout Joe Jarzynka found dead near Forks
Forks, WA1 day ago
Portions of western Washington under Winter Weather Advisory overnight
Vancouver, WA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ellensburg girls throttle Burlington-Edison for second consecutive year to earn back-to-back WIAA Class 2A titles
Ellensburg, WA2 days ago
Huskies Offer Tacoma OT Who Witnessed UW 2021 Implosion
Seattle, WA1 day ago
UW Spring Preview: Next Husky RB Starter Far From Certain
Seattle, WA2 days ago
BREAKING: Seattle teriyaki restaurant goes up in flames
Seattle, WA4 days ago
WSDOT: Final girders placed as project to create new Montlake Lid and replace western portion of 520 bridge on track for end of year completion
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Remains found tangled in a fishing line south of Marysville in 1979 identified through DNA
Marysville, WA4 days ago
Anacortes mayor says 7 more years of suspended B.C. ferry service is 'unacceptable'
Anacortes, WA3 days ago
Multiple western Washington residents indicted in connection to coast-to-coast drug ring
Seattle, WA3 days ago
WSDOT prepares for poor road conditions across Snoqualmie Pass as more snow is expected
Snoqualmie Pass, WA4 days ago
Seattle police recover century-old statue stolen from UW fraternity house in 2020
Seattle, WA5 days ago
Heather Fourstar, mother of 7 and determined change-maker | Unsung Hero
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Washington woman arrested in Tigard with almost $10K in stolen merchandise, police say
Tigard, OR4 days ago
Firefighters battle blaze at former machine shop in Everett
Everett, WA2 days ago
Driver hurt when car hit by 10 gunshots on I-5 in North Seattle
Seattle, WA3 days ago
The nerdiest shop in Bellingham welcomes everyone
Bellingham, WA4 days ago
Three Killer Burgers Coming To The Area
Seattle, WA3 days ago
2 western Washington men arrested for posing as Native American artists
Seattle, WA4 days ago
‘Fresh and DELICIOUS!’ Poll finds the best fish and chips in Whatcom County
Bellingham, WA4 days ago
Four arrested in Washington on drug trafficking charges
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Frustration mounts as second police chase in 2 days blocked by pursuit law
Lakewood, WA4 days ago
This Is Seattle's Highest-Rated Fried Chicken Joint
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Two teens arrested for murder
Kennewick, WA4 days ago
Legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and famed rapper Nas put Portland on to N.Y. State of Mind
Portland, OR6 days ago
Man spraying bleach on sidewalk attacked in West Seattle
Seattle, WA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy