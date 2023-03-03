Samara Morrow wins 3-point contest - and Arlington captures the WIAA Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinal victory

TACOMA - It was officially a WIAA Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals, but there were more than a few spectators who wanted to see a 3-point shooting contest break out.

Why? It's because Arlington's Jenna Villa and Meadowdale's Gia Powell have two of the sweetest perimeter shooting strokes in the state.

And Samara Morrow upstaged both of them.

Morrow, the junior guard for the Eagles, poured in a game-high 28 points, including four 3-pointers, as Arlington officially capped another perfect season against 3A Wesco competition with a 61-43 victory Thursday in the Tacoma Dome.

Arlington and Lake Washington will play Friday for the right to play for the WIAA championship.

And it didn't matter at what juncture Morrow tried to score - everything worked. Arlington coach Joe Marsh said this has been the best extended stretch of shooting he's eve seen from his guard.

Morrow sank back-to-back 3-pointers in a 1:14 span late in the first half to give the Eagles a 30-18 lead.

Meadowdale got it under double digits once after that - 32-23 on Natalie Durbin free throws early in the second half - but Morrow answered with back-to-back 3-pointers again, the Eagles were on their way.