FBI Confirms Michigan AG Was A Target On Jewish Hit List

By Mike Jenkins,

4 days ago
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel revealed Thursday that she was one of the targets in a planned attack on Jewish government officials, confirmed by the FBI.

Earlier this month, the FBI uncovered a plot by Jack Eugene Carpenter III, a Michigan resident, to allegedly “carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is [J]ewish in the Michigan govt if they don’t leave, or confess,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Nessel tweeted Thursday that the FBI had informed her that she had allegedly been one of Carpenter’s targets on Twitter.

“The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter,” Nessel wrote. “It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials.”

Carpenter was arrested on Feb. 18, only a day after he allegedly posted on Twitter that he was heading back to Michigan to kill high-profile Jewish government officials, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The FBI’s affidavit noted that prior to the FBI’s investigation, Carpenter had been under investigation by local authorities for the “theft of a Smith and Wesson handgun.”

Anti-Jewish sentiment has been on the rise in recent years; a 2022 report from the American Jewish Committee found that nearly a quarter of Jews hid outward displays of their Jewish identity out of fear of being harassed or attacked. Jews experienced record high numbers of antisemitism in 2021, when anti-Jewish attacks increased by 34% in 2021 from the previous year, according to CNN.

