Vantage Commercial Orchestrates Sale of Prominent Parcel on Atlantic Avenue; One of Largest Brokered Land Sales in Green Zone in A.C. By Post author, 5 days ago

Vantage Commercial, a leading commercial real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce the sale of 1705-1717 Atlantic Avenue and 19 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard, ...