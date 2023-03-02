Atlantic City
Change location
See more from this location?
Atlantic City, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com
Vantage Commercial Orchestrates Sale of Prominent Parcel on Atlantic Avenue; One of Largest Brokered Land Sales in Green Zone in A.C.
By Post author,5 days ago
By Post author,5 days ago
Vantage Commercial, a leading commercial real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce the sale of 1705-1717 Atlantic Avenue and 19 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0