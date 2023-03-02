Open in App
Atlantic City, NJ
See more from this location?
southjerseyobserver.com

Vantage Commercial Orchestrates Sale of Prominent Parcel on Atlantic Avenue; One of Largest Brokered Land Sales in Green Zone in A.C.

By Post author,

5 days ago
Vantage Commercial, a leading commercial real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce the sale of 1705-1717 Atlantic Avenue and 19 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlantic City, NJ newsLocal Atlantic City, NJ
Homeless & Another Fire Under The Boardwalk In Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Atlantic City, NJ Area Great Hurricane Of 1944 (AMAZING PHOTOS)
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
The Awards Keep Coming For Atlantic City’s Marty & La’Quetta Small
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5 places in Atlantic City to celebrate National Meatball Day
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Vineland, NJ Could Start Fining for Abandoned Shopping Carts
Vineland, NJ19 hours ago
All The Cape May Area Restaurants on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Cape May, NJ1 day ago
Big Timber Junction LLC Seeks Site Plan, Subdivision Approval for New Park at Former Landfill; Hearing Set For April 3
Bellmawr, NJ3 hours ago
This Mouth-Watering Seafood & Wings Spot is Coming to South Jersey!
Camden, NJ1 day ago
Ocean City Kicks Off Spring Season With “Market Madness”
Ocean City, NJ1 day ago
New Jersey Renaissance Faire Moving to New Location
Lumberton, NJ1 day ago
Burlington County schedules spring paper shredding events
Florence Township, NJ1 day ago
Kayakers Rescued By Firefighters In South Jersey
Stone Harbor, NJ1 day ago
Egg Harbor Township Say Family’s Pigs and Chickens Must Go
Egg Harbor Township, NJ1 day ago
These Neighborhoods in Delaware Are Great Places to Live
Middletown, DE1 day ago
Jersey Shore charter school managers indicted after steering $115k to founder’s side business
Egg Harbor Township, NJ3 days ago
29-Year-Old Cherry Hill, NJ Man Accused of Murder in Camden County
Cherry Hill, NJ2 days ago
URGENT: Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing, NJ, REALLY Needs Your Help
Mays Landing, NJ1 day ago
Voice Your Opinion About Downtown Camden Development
Camden, NJ19 hours ago
9 Suburban Towns Pushing the Boundaries of the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
2 kayakers rescued off Jersey Shore, officials say
Stone Harbor, NJ1 day ago
Feds issue $38K in fines over fatal N.J. workplace explosion
Cedarville, NJ1 day ago
Egg Harbor City, NJ, Police Disarm Knife-wielding Woman as Bedroom Burns
Egg Harbor City, NJ22 hours ago
Ongoing Residential Real Estate Market Sluggishness Begins to Take a Toll on Toll Brothers
Fort Washington, PA4 days ago
Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Several cars catch on fire at Capital Health Medical Center parking lot
Hopewell Township, OH2 days ago
‘I Ugly-Cried’: Local Couple Meets Their Adopted Baby in a Bala Cynwyd Park
Bala Cynwyd, PA2 days ago
Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country
Merion Station, PA2 days ago
Glassboro police confirm shooting at apartment minutes from Rowan University campus
Glassboro, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy