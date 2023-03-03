Open in App
FOX 2

Prosecutors: Suspect in fatal Midtown hit-and-run was not supposed to be driving

By Kevin S. HeldAndy Banker,

4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 has learned the man accused of killing four and injuring four others in a Midtown hit-and-run crash last weekend was not supposed to be driving.

Records show suspect Cedric Dixon, 34, has repeatedly been cited for driving on a revoked license over the past eight years. He is wanted in two jurisdictions for failing to appear in court for traffic offenses dating back to February 2015.

State officials confirm his license was still revoked at the time of the crash. Dixon allegedly took the license plate off his car and fled the scene.

Dixon faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Corntrail McKinley, Anthony Robinson, Richard Boyd, and Bryanna Johnson. The victims range in age from 20 to 18. Dixon is also charged with four counts of assault for the four others who were injured in the crash.

Dixon allegedly ran a red light and hit the SUV in which the eight victims were riding, knocking it from an overpass on Grand and down onto Forest Park Parkway.

A warrant ordering Dixon held without bond remains in effect after his attorney requested that his initial court appearance Thursday be moved to next week.

Records show that Dixon has active traffic cases in St. Louis County, Maplewood, St. Ann, and Centreville, Illinois, for driving while his license was revoked and for other offenses like speeding, running from the police, and eluding them.

