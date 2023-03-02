Republicans call on Democratic lawmaker to resign over sexual harassment allegations 02:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State House Republican leaders are calling on a Democratic legislator to resign over allegations of sexual harassment.

As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano explains, it comes as the Democrats control the House by just one vote.

House Republican leaders have a simple message for Democratic state Rep. Mike Zabel of Delaware County.

"There are credible accusations of sexual harassment to one of my colleagues, Representative Mike Zabel from Delaware County," says state Rep. Tim O'Neal, a Washington County Republican.

"If there is any truth to these allegations at all, we are calling on his resignation immediately," says O'Neal, who is the Republican Whip in the House Republican Caucus.

In January, a lobbyist for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) accused Zabel of groping her leg at a bar in 2019 as they discussed legislative issues. Zabel has not responded to this allegation, but three years ago heard testimony on the general topic of harassment.

"We got to hear from some experts in the field about how we can improve our laws to make workplace environment safer, make it easier to enforce those laws, and generally move towards a society where sexual harassment becomes a thing of the past," Zabel said at the time.

In a statement, House Democratic leaders said under the Republican majority, the matter was not investigated because only House members and employees could refer matters to the Ethics Committee.

This week Democrats, now in control by one vote, changed that to allow anyone to bring an ethics case, so Zabel's accuser can now file her case.

"The rules passed (Wednesday) include a five-year lookback for accusations to ensure all those who under the previous leadership had no recourse have a pathway to having their voices heard," the Democratic statement said.

Both sides accuse each other of playing politics since a flip of one seat can change party control back to the Republicans.

"I believe the reason why the Democrats haven't taken action sooner in this particular case is because they don't want to give up that one vote," says Republican O'Neal.

Of course, Democrats say that's why Republicans want Zbel to resign now before the House Ethics Committee investigates the accusations.

KDKA-TV reached out to Zabel for his side but no response yet.