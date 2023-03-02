Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich calls East Palestine train derailment 'classic cover-up'

By Meghan Schiller,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJ0vh_0l5sGSw000

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich visits East Palestine again 03:30

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - After spending all morning with some residents in East Palestine on Thursday, environmental activist Erin Brockovich said she was "very upset."

"It's classic cover-up in an environmental disaster, running the people around in hopes that they don't figure it out or we all go away and nobody's none the wiser when they are literally going to be the sitting ducks here," she said.

Several universities sent research teams to East Palestine over the past few weeks and the results of independent testing are starting to come back.

Carnegie Mellon University partnered with Texas A&M's research team. Data shows some concentrations in East Palestine for nine out of 50 chemicals the EPA reported are higher than normal. If these levels continue, researchers say they may be of health concern.

"You give an all clear but yet you don't have any data really to prove that it is all clear and then when the people come back and they tell you, 'I'm smelling stuff, we're sick, we're going to the emergency room, I can' breathe,' they're just disregarded because everything is safe. It's obvious nothing is safe yet," Brockovich said.

The partnership between the two universities hopes to answer two questions: Are there other chemicals in the air that the EPA isn't monitoring? And what other locations can be tested that don't currently have an EPA monitor?

On Thursday night, the Environmental Protection Agency said it's requiring Norfolk Southern to test for dioxins at the site of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Brockovich also strongly defended against accusations she's just looking for good stories in East Palestine.

"All the money in the world doesn't change anything for these people. Nothing. They've already lost everything, and their future. Really? Really? 'So you're going to have a lawsuit?' Yes, the money helps, and I want people to understand that so they can get out of here cause many of them can't afford to do that."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Norfolk Southern paying to temporarily relocate residents because of odors during contaminated soil excavation
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich named in Ohio law enforcement report on “special interest terrorism” threat in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
US Sen. Bob Casey visits Darlington Township after Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
EPA lists rail car contents in birds eye view of East Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
“How Safe is Our Water?” We Toured Wheeling’s Water Treatment Plant to Find Out
Wheeling, WV1 day ago
Tempers flare as East Palestine residents confront railroad officials, EPA
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
50 tons more of East Palestine debris sent to Ross Incineration Services
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
East Palestine official details water testing
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
‘I have to feed my family too’: East Palestine mayor ‘lost it’ at town hall
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Mobile lab detects high levels of potentially harmful chemical at site of Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Bad smells may be leading to some of the reported symptoms in East Palestine: Experts
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Erin Brockovich Demands Answers For 'Afraid' East Palestine Residents After Norfolk Train CEO Blows Off Another Town Hall Meeting
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Researchers find high levels of hazardous chemical weeks after East Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Independent testing finds high levels of acrolein near train derailment site
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Family prepares to leave East Palestine home after train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Some East Palestine families moving out of the village because of health concerns
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Butler community hosts symposium to spread awareness on dangers of substance abuse
Butler, PA2 hours ago
Independent air testing shows parts of East Palestine have increased levels of some chemicals
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Heavy rain in East Palestine causes dam to overflow
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Former Youngstown restaurant goes up in flames
Youngstown, OH11 hours ago
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio, less than a month after East Palestine wreck
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Results returned on calf death near East Palestine
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
East Palestine man questions test results about his private well water
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Survey shows most reported health symptoms in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
‘Get us out!’: Ohio residents demand evacuation
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Pittsburgh police union votes to approve new contract with city
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
White Rose closed while manager recuperates
Masury, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy