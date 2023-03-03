Open in App
Snowmass Village, CO
See more from this location?
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Artists Juan Ledesma and Cornelius Tulloch explore cultural identity at Anderson Ranch

By Sarah GirgisThe Aspen Times,

4 days ago
Miami-based visual artists Juan Ledesma and Cornelius Tulloch got more than they bargained for when they were accepted to do an artists residency at Anderson...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
For Laine Fabijanic, there’s no staying inside the lines when ‘adapting limitations’
Glenwood Springs, CO1 day ago
Report sheds light on child care gap across the Aspen-to-Parachute region
Aspen, CO1 day ago
Obituary: Jill Morgan
Rifle, CO1 day ago
Glenwood Springs accepts bid for pay-as-you-throw trash collection
Glenwood Springs, CO17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy