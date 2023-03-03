Open in App
Avis, PA
See more from this location?
NorthcentralPA.com

‘Friend’ of elderly couple dupes them out of more than $50,000

By Brett Crossley,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JI89r_0l5sCS4q00

Avis, Pa. — Already incarcerated on charges of theft, more charges were brought against a local woman as part of a new investigation into an alleged theft from an elderly couple.

Kathy Marie Lachat, 60, of Avis, is accused of accessing five financial accounts owned by the couple to steal more than $58,000, according to a release from the Pine Creek Township Police Department.

Gaining the pair’s trust in 2019, Lachat allegedly used credit cards to pay vehicle insurance and write checks to herself.

Related reading: Avis woman accused of forgery, theft

“During an execution of a search warrant at Lachat’s residence, numerous financial items belonging to the victims was discovered in Lachat’s residence to include blank checks, credit card statements, and other mail items,” investigators said.

Lachat used the card the same day one of the victims passed away, according to the release. Lachat also used the cards over a 30-day period in which one of the victims was hospitalized.

After both victims had passed away, a relative noticed the theft while going through estate and financial records, according to police.

Lachat is currently being held on $10,000 monetary bail at the Clinton County Correctional Facility facing charges of third-degree felony identity theft (37 counts), theft by unlawful taking, financial exploitation, receiving stolen property, and possession access device knowing counterfeit, according to court records.

Lachat was charged with multiple felonies as part of a separate complaint filed against her in December of 2022. In that case, a relative reported suspicious credit card activity to police. An investigation uncovered surveillance video from multiple stores of Lachat using the accuser’s cards to make purchases, including lottery tickets, according to Pine Creek Valley Police.

Dating back to 2020, Lachat allegedly used cards to purchase more than $15,500 worth of items, according to the release.

Docket sheet

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman allegedly stole handicapped mother's car
Williamsport, PA22 hours ago
Suspect accused of stabbing man at car wash charged with atempted murder
Mifflinburg, PA20 hours ago
Police bust underage drinking party
Milton, PA5 hours ago
Women charged after alleged grocery store theft
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Police searching for man charged with murder in Lycoming County
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Man accused of robbing liquor store, stabbing man outside
Mifflinburg, PA2 days ago
Police: Man lied about prior arrests
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Williamsport Police issue warrant for murder suspect
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Pa. man found dead after 14-mile police chase is identified
Sunbury, PA18 hours ago
Alleged drug dealer fought with police
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Man charged with attempted homicide after stabbing at central Pa. car wash: report
Mifflinburg, PA1 day ago
Two minors killed in Snyder County crash
Middleburg, PA23 hours ago
Man stabbed at car wash
Mifflinburg, PA2 days ago
$60K stolen from Tioga County bar since May 2022, police say
Mansfield, PA3 days ago
Man reported missing found in his home eight months later
Troy, PA1 day ago
Two teens die in wreck in Snyder County
Middleburg, PA1 day ago
Thieves break into storage unit, steal hunting equipment
Milton, PA4 days ago
Woman rams truck, fights with police
Williamsport, PA3 days ago
Former Pa. city councilman charged with DUI relating to Jan. 27 car accident: reports
Shamokin, PA3 days ago
Pa. man charged with killing former friend by shooting through apartment door
Williamsport, PA5 days ago
Man busted selling meth, cocaine, shotgun to undercover detectives
Williamsport, PA5 days ago
Jeff McCreary pleads guilty to physical confrontation with Eyewitness News crew
Berwick, PA4 days ago
UPDATE: Tragedy, Two Teens Killed in Route 104 Crash Monday
Middleburg, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy