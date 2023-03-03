76ers vs. Mavericks: Joel Embiid's Playing Status on Thursday

Will Joel Embiid play against the Mavericks on Thursday?

The Philadelphia 76ers will get a key player back in the mix on Thursday night as their star center Joel Embiid has been cleared for action.

For the last couple of months, Embiid has been battling soreness in his foot. While he’s dealt with several foot-related concerns dating back to the offseason, his recent soreness flared up during a six-game stretch in January.

Going into Philadelphia’s January 21 matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Embiid was questionable. He was ruled out leading up to the matchup. Four nights later, Embiid was still on the injury report going into the Sixers’ matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. However, he would play for 34 minutes after being labeled a game-time decision.

For 11 straight games, Embiid was looked at and a game-time decision. He finished out the final stretch before the All-Star break strong, averaging 35 minutes on the floor in those 11 games. Although Embiid mentioned he might miss the All-Star game, he ended up playing for nearly 30 minutes.

When he returned to the court last Thursday to face the Memphis Grizzlies, Embiid wasn’t listed on the injury report for the first time since January 19. The trend would continue for the next two matchups against the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat .

Unfortunately, the trend was broken on Wednesday. With a second-straight matchup against Miami, the Sixers listed Embiid on the injury report as questionable. Doc Rivers mentioned the big man would go through warmups before the Sixers make their decision on Embiid’s playing status.

Unlike every other time as of late, Embiid was ruled out before the matchup. It marked the first game the star center would miss since late January. Starting in Embiid’s place was the veteran forward, PJ Tucker .

Without Embiid on the floor, the Sixers found success down in South Beach and collected a 23-point win. Now, they’ll have a quick turnaround and are set to face the Dallas Mavericks on the road for the first and only time this season with the big man back on board.

