Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Unpacks Season-High Night In Oklahoma City

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7fNZ_0l5s5SZe00

Can he do it again on Friday?

In nabbing 19 points on 7-of-10 field goal shooting (4-of-7 from deep) and four assists, Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. enjoyed a season-high scoring night in a critical 123-117 LA win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, achieved without the services of the team's three leading scorers -- LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D'Angelo Russell.

Brown started in the stead of James. Afterwards, he spoke about his best-ever scoring night as a Laker. Brown revealed that his rare aggressiveness in shooting jumpers in part stemmed from an underwhelming performance the evening before, a 121-109 loss to the increasingly more unlikable Memphis Grizzlies.

"For me just yesterday I was a little disappointed in my play, obviously not being able to knock down shots. I feel like during those runs that [the Grizzlies] had, if I had been able to knock down a shot it would have been stopped the bleeding a little bit. I was getting good looks, just wasn't hitting them," Brown reflected. "So today I wanted to really be locked in and make sure I was knocking them down. That's all. Make sure we get the dub and make sure I'm doing my part."

He went just 1-of-8 from the floor on Tuesday night against Memphis for two points, and chipped in three rebounds, in a starting role with LA during that unfortunate-but-not-unexpected loss.

Across 57 games thus far this season, the 6'7" swingman is averaging 7.1 points on .434/.361/.964 shooting splits, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals a night.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers Rumors: Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt Almost Traded to West Rival at Deadline
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Injury News: Mo Bamba Status Revealed for Tuesday’s Game Against Memphis
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Lakers: Watch Touching Pregame Moment Between Darvin Ham And Ex-LA Player
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DeMarcus Cousins has interesting take on Ja Morant situation
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
Lakers Injury Report: LA Could Be Down 4 Rotation Players In Winnable Grizzlies Game
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Lakers News: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Could Be In Midst Of Lengthy Suspension Against LA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Best Player On LA's Tuesday Opponent Under Police Investigation
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Details How He Wants LeBron James To Approach His Rehab
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to LA’s Massive Win Over Warriors
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Status Downgraded For Sunday’s Game Against Warriors
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis Makes NBA History On Sunday Afternoon
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: How Dennis Schröder Is Managing Left Ankle Sprain
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Shocked By Expanded Role For LA
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Is Anthony Davis Returning To Fringe-MVP Level Play?
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Status Of D'Angelo Russell's Ankle Sprain
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers: Jayson Tatum Comes Clean On Late Foul Call In Controversial Loss To Celtics
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LeBron James Makes His Outfit Work With Walking Boot
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ja Morant Releases Statement After Disturbing Instagram Live
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Major update in search for missing dad-of-five Nathan Millard as his wife speaks of ‘nightmare’ after his disappearance
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Russell Westbrook Reacts to First Clippers Win
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NBA Playoff Picture: Where the Lakers stand after Warriors win
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
D’Angelo Russell injury update ahead of Grizzlies clash will have Lakers fans excited
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Credits This As Major Factor In Victory Against Warriors
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy