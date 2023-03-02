Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Unpacks Season-High Night In Oklahoma City

Can he do it again on Friday?

In nabbing 19 points on 7-of-10 field goal shooting (4-of-7 from deep) and four assists, Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. enjoyed a season-high scoring night in a critical 123-117 LA win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, achieved without the services of the team's three leading scorers -- LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D'Angelo Russell.

Brown started in the stead of James. Afterwards, he spoke about his best-ever scoring night as a Laker. Brown revealed that his rare aggressiveness in shooting jumpers in part stemmed from an underwhelming performance the evening before, a 121-109 loss to the increasingly more unlikable Memphis Grizzlies.

"For me just yesterday I was a little disappointed in my play, obviously not being able to knock down shots. I feel like during those runs that [the Grizzlies] had, if I had been able to knock down a shot it would have been stopped the bleeding a little bit. I was getting good looks, just wasn't hitting them," Brown reflected. "So today I wanted to really be locked in and make sure I was knocking them down. That's all. Make sure we get the dub and make sure I'm doing my part."

He went just 1-of-8 from the floor on Tuesday night against Memphis for two points, and chipped in three rebounds, in a starting role with LA during that unfortunate-but-not-unexpected loss.

Across 57 games thus far this season, the 6'7" swingman is averaging 7.1 points on .434/.361/.964 shooting splits, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals a night.

