The Press Democrat

Petaluma’s Cerro Pampa Polo Club, 112-acre property is up for sale

By SARA EDWARDS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT,

4 days ago
Cerro Pampa Polo Club is up for grabs as its owners are ready to sell the 112-acre property that sits in the southwestern hills of Petaluma.

The 112-acre land has been the home of Cerro Pampa since the late ’90s when owner Wil Harris and a couple of his friends moved back to the Bay Area and wanted to find a space to play polo.

Harris told The Press Democrat that as he and his friends have gotten older and his kids prepare to go to college, they haven’t been playing polo as often and felt ready to sell the space to someone new.

“We just felt that it was the right time to pass it on to someone who’s got a love of polo in front of them,” Harris said. “We’d certainly be delighted if another polo player wanted to buy it, but there’s no guarantee.”

Listing agent Todd Renfrew said since the listing was published Monday, he’s already had interest in the property. He added that the land having multiple income generators on a huge piece of property has created a lot of that interest.

“What’s neat about it is that you’re rural but there’s easy access to (Highway) 101,” he said. “Some properties like this we have to drive for hours to get there whereas this one is a couple miles off (Highway) 101 but you feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere.”

The listing said the land was originally used as a dairy farm and has since become a multi-income generating property as Harris and his business partners built it up.

The property for sale includes the two polo fields, five homes — one of which is a vacation rental — and a horse boarding facility with a caretaker for the property in place.

It’s currently listed for $5.95 million.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.

