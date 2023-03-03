Open in App
Hampton, SC
WWLP

Verdict reached in Alex Murdaugh trial

By Amy Phillips,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pz5Sb_0l5s1Cq600

HAMPTON, South Carolina (WWLP)- Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of murder and weapons charges.

Jury quickly finds Murdaugh guilty of murder of wife, son

Murdaugh was on trial for the murder of his wife and son on June 7, 2021, saying he’d found his son and wife died when he returned home from a one-hour visit with his mother, who has dementia. Investigators say, Paul Murdaugh, 22, was shot twice with a shotgun, each round loaded with a different size shot, while Maggie Murdaugh, 52, was struck with four or five bullets from a rifle.

Murdaugh faced two charges of murder for his wife and son, as well as two weapons charges, and was found guilty of all charges. He was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

The judge has set sentencing for Friday morning. Murdaugh could be sentenced to over 40 years in prison.

22News will have the latest information as it becomes available. Watch the from the courtroom LIVE on NBCnews.com

