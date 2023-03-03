Ohio Valley business reopens after devastating fire

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia opened as a vendor mall in 2015, offering an eclectic mix of antiques and home décor.

But they had to close last August after a devastating fire burned everything but the rafters.

Now they have reopened after six months and a tremendous amount of work.

“We had a robbery, an arson, unfortunately a fire,” said Rhonda Wease, co-owner of Ye Olde Traders. “So we have been out of business for six months, shut down, renovating, rebuilding. We got tremendous community support from our customers, vendors, the town.”

They now have 20 vendors offering everything from china to artwork to railroad and coffee memorabilia.

Ye Olde Traders is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 to 6, at 4427 National Road, Triadelphia.

The suspect in their break-in, burglary and fire faces sentencing later this month.

