wrwh.com

Reginald James “Reg” Barlament, Age 88 Dahlonega By Dean Dyer, 4 days ago

By Dean Dyer, 4 days ago

Reginald James “Reg” Barlament died on February 28, 2023, at his home in Dahlonega, Georgia. He was 88 years old. Reg was born on August ...