Monticello Times

Dynasty? Big Lake gymnastics reclaims state title

By Jeremy Lagos,

4 days ago

It was a two-horse race between Big Lake and Detroit Lakes for the 2023 MSHSL State Girls Gymnastics Class A state championship meet on Friday, Feb. 24. The meet was held at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paull. Big Lake had already taken down Detroit Lakes twice this season, including the True Team state meet in late January when the Hornets won by 0.2 points.

The battle went down to the final rotation once again. Big Lake finished on the balance beam, where they posted the top score of 37.050 and beat Detroit Lakes 147.650-146.150 to claim the state title.

Senior captain Breanna Ziembo said they performed their best when it mattered most, “Lanny has been talking about don’t peak in the middle, peak at the end. So we kept on going and peaked at the end.”

The Hornets started and ended spectacularly. They began on the floor and scored a meet-high 37.725. On their next rotation, they scored 37.075 on the vault, the third-highest score after Detroit Lakes and Mankato West tied at 37.500. They scored 35.800 on the uneven bars, second only to Detroit Lakes. To cap off the night they took care of business on the beam and won their second state championship in four years after winning in 2020. It’s their fourth state championship in total. Big Lake went back-to-back in 1999 and 2000.

“The last rotation I was going in like this is beam, we got it. We all just knew we had it,” said Ziembo.

The top four scores were taken for event totals.

Senior Britney Krumrei led Big Lake on the floor, scoring 9.625. Next was sophomore Allie Goracke (9.500), junior Amber Grunewald (9.425), senior Autumn Grunewald (9.175), and sophomore Alli Lu (8.875).

Krumrei scored 9.550 and 9.450 on her two vault attempts, Autumn Grunewald scored 9.375 and 9.350, Allie Goracke scored 9.200 and 9.175, Lu scored 8.950 and 8.900, and eighth-grader Gabby Gardner scored 8.925 and 8.800.

On the uneven bars, Krumrei scored 9.475, Autumn Grunewald scored 8.875, Amber Grunewald scored 8.775, senior Katie Goracke scored 8.675, and senior Grace McCrone scored 8.400.

The beam caused no issues for the Hornets as everybody stayed on and scored nearly an entire point higher than second place Mankato West. The swarm was led by Krumrei, who 9.325. Autumn Grunewald and Lu tied with 9.250. McCrone was right behind with 9.225 and Amber Grunewald posted a 9.200.

They saved the best for last, posting a season-high score of 147.650, beating Detroit Lakes by 1.50. Bronze medalist Mankato West scored 143.375.

Everybody was in high spirits after the top-ranked team in Class A finished their season with their ultimate goal completed, “It’s unbelievable,” said Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith. “The time that these kids put in the gym… it’s a year-round thing. It’s unbelievable. These kids have worked extremely hard. They came together. We lost one of our top all-arounders last year and kids filled in spots and just stepped up.”

Everybody stuck with their game plan and appeared to be in the zone. Goldsmith stressed to everybody to stay in the moment, and they did so successfully. They knew the night was likely to go down to how they performed on the beam. They had a lot of fun finishing the night off with a bang.

“Our main goal tonight was to stay calm. We talked about it in the circle beforehand to stay calm the whole meet. We did that really well. We were calm. Nobody freaked out or got too nervous. We stayed calm and it showed,” said senior Katie Goracke.

Coach Goldsmith was exuberant after the meet with how the entire team pulled together and one through five the girls did their jobs. “I’m just proud of our entire program. We’re just blessed with obviously these great athletes that we have. But the facility we have, the administration that does everything for us. Our fans support. They’re loyal. They stuck behind us every meet. I’m just proud of everybody. Our assistant coaches. It’s just a family that we have.”

Five of the girls also qualified for the individual meet the next night. Krumrei was all-around runner-up after scoring 38.1125, second only to Watertown’s Reagan Kelley (38.5750). She also capped her Big Laky gymnastics career by being named the individual state champion on the floor. She won with a score of 9.600. Krumrei also finished second on vault (9.650 and 9.600), third on beam (9.425), and third on bars (9.475).

Autumn Grunewald placed tenth on the vault (9.500 and 9.425). McCrone (8.575) finished 35th on beam, Katie Goracke (8.625) finished 20th on bars, and Allie Goracke (9.425) finished ninth on bars after a three-way tie.

It was the best way for the five seniors to finish their high school gymnastics careers. Autumn Grunewald, Breanna Ziembo, Krumrei, Katie Goracke and McCrone all graduate as state champions. Goldsmith also was named Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

