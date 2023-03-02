Moose bow down to Crusaders in section semifinal

After escaping Pine City Area 2-1 to open the Section 5A playoffs, #2 Monticello hosted #3 St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. It was a rematch of the regular season finale when Cathedral got by Monti 3-2 at the MAC in St. Cloud.

In what was a sign of things later to come, St. Cloud Cathedral dominated the opening period. The Crusaders outshot the Moose 15-4 in the first 17 minutes, but Monti got an equalizer from Quintin Brooks (Cam Schmitz) at 16:05 of the first to escape the first period tied at 1.

The middle frame is what doomed the Moose. They were outscored 5-1 during the second period in what ended up being a 7-2 loss.

St. Cloud Cathedral was just the better team on the ice that night.

“They were playing faster than us. It was just plain and simple. They were doing what we needed to do, get pucks deep and get after it. We were a little slow,” said Head Coach Eric Nelson. He added it took the wind out of their sails when Cathedral responded right away after Monticello’s second goal that made it 4-2.

The away side got the opening marker from Philip O’Neal (Vince Gebhardt) at 8:09 of the first. St. Cloud Cathedral won an offensive zone draw and a shot from the point got past a slew of bodies screening goalie Owen Soderholm and gave the Crusaders the lead.

Monticello was sloppy with the puck and had a tough time generating a rush for most of the first two periods. However, Monticello capitalized on a chance at the end of the first. The Moose managed to establish their presence in the offensive zone. The puck made its way up top for a point shot that was deflected back post to tie the game 1-1.

The Moose struggled mightily again in the second period. They got outshot 20-6 and allowed five goals in the middle frame. Cathedral scored the first three goals of the period to take a 4-1 lead. At 13:22 Roman Thompson (Landen Scherber, Brady Bergstrom) scored on the power play to cut the deficit to 4-2. But 23 seconds later the Crusaders scored to go back up 5-2. Six seconds later the Crusaders scored on their next shot. Off the ensuing faceoff, Cathedral immediately got up ice and ripped a laserbeam off the post for a 6-2 lead.

St. Cloud Cathedral added another in the third and won 7-2. They outshot Monticello 50-23. Special teams had an up-and-down day. Monti went 1-for-3 on the power play but the kill was 0-for-1.

It was a deep and balanced team, but the Moose lacked a difference-making goal scorer. Six different Moose skaters had at least 10 goals, but nobody had more than 14. Senior forward Jake Larson led the team with 14 goals. Thompson, Brooks and Brayden Dunn tied for the team lead with 26 points.

Last year Wilson Dahlheimer led the team with 24 goals and 50 points and scored a hat trick against Cathedral in the section championship game.

It was still a great season for the Moose. They finished 16-10-1 and were Mississippi 8 champs. Monticello had 11 seniors on the team. Andrew Roff, Brady Bergstrom, Quintin Brooks, Tyler Bitz, Alec Mayer, Matthew Raiche, Robbie Harris, Brayden Dunn, Jake Larson, Tyler Miller, and Thor Lemke.

Juniors Roman Thompson and Owen Soderholm will return as the team’s leading scorer and top goaltender from this year. Thompson had 9 goals and 17 assists in 27 games. In 1377:01 minutes, Soderholm had a record of 16-10-1 with a 2.44 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

Pine City Area 1, Monticello 2

To open the Section 5A tournament, Monticello hosted Pine City Area on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Tyler Miller (Dunn, Harris) opened the scoring at 3:22 of the second. Pine City Area tied it 26 seconds later. With 60 seconds left in the period, Bergstrom ( Miller) scored the game-winner and sent Monti to the section semis. Soderholm made 30 saves on 31 shots (.968 percent) for his 16th win of the season.

Monti outshot Pine City Area 40-31. The Moose were 0-for-3 on the power play but 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.