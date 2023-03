Senior wrestler Griffen Fieldseth finished third in the 160 lb. weight class at the Section 6AA wrestling tournament last weekend. Fieldseth beat Adam Jurek (Becker) 37-7 in the semifinals. In the third place match, Fieldseth (35-7) beat Keagon Frisbie (Foley) by decision 6-0. It was tied for the best finish for a Monti wrestler at the section tourney.