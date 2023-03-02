Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland.com

Why Kevin Stefanski calling plays again is the right move, and other Browns takes from the NFL combine

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com,

4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Stefanski calling plays in Deshaun Watson’s first full season is the right decision. He’s never had an elite quarterback here, and therefore,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 3/5: Watson's Money, Stadium Questions, and a Webdork Message
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Discussing Browns free-agency targets with Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Which Browns running backs will be back this season? Hey, Mary Kay! video
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Skip Bayless Rips Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys for Telegraphing Interest in One QB at NFL Combine
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
RUMOR: Baker Mayfield linked to 2 teams in free agency
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Daily Dawg Chow 3/6: With Deshaun Watson Browns have all options available as Free Agency nears
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Ravens place non exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson: Report
Baltimore, MD1 hour ago
Takeaways from the NFL combine and more: Jeff Lloyd and Tim Bielik on Monday’s Sports 4 CLE
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Browns Free Agency Rumors: Jessie Bates Wants To Play With Deshaun Watson + Allen Robinson Trade?
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
Joe Thomas Pro Football Hall of Fame induction tickets: How to get seats to Canton ceremony
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
The top wide receiver free agents the Browns could target (video)
Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Gilbert Arenas On Ja Morant's Gun Incident: “If I’m The Owner, I’m Gonna Do What Every Owner Does, Pretend I Don’t See It."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Cleveland Browns could pursue Pro Bowl pass rusher in free agency
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Things I Think I Know About The Browns: Free Agency and NFL Draft Strategy
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: OT Chris Hubbard
Cleveland, OH17 hours ago
What Teri Moren Said After Hoosier Heartbreak to Ohio State in Big Ten Women's Tournament
Columbus, OH2 days ago
AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Should Bowling Green’s Karl Brooks be a Browns target in NFL Draft 2023?
Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
On finding a backup quarterback and more takeaways from last week’s Browns press conferences
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Can Emmanuel Clase make his fastball even more dangerous for the Guardians? (Podcast)
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Cleveland Browns: Daily Free Agency Mock 3/6/23 - Four Trades!!!!
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Comeback Cavs’ 62 points post-halftime stun Celtics in Cleveland win: By the numbers
Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
DraftKings promo code: Celtics-Cavaliers bet $5, get $150 bonus bets
Cleveland, OH22 hours ago
AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Cavs vs. Celtics: Live updates from top Eastern Conference matchup
Boston, MA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy