The ‘Ted Lasso’ Biscuits Come to Life as an Absolutely Incredible Ice Cream

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Apple TV+/Jeni's

Since Ted Lasso premiered in 2020, I’ve yearned to try Ted’s ( Jason Sudeikis ) buttery biscuits.

I know I’m not alone here. The first time Ted shows up in his cranky boss Rebecca’s ( Hannah Waddingham ) office, he totes along a miniature pink box of three soft, golden, shortbread-style cookies (sorry, biscuits , for the Brits) to win her over. This becomes tradition: Ted brings Rebecca biscuits; she slowly acquiesces to his charm. Biscuits with the boss.

In the show, the biscuits don’t look that good, to be completely honest. They look like any standard Walkers shortbread cookies. But in Ted Lasso , looks can be deceiving! The real reason the cookies seem so scrumptious is because of the reactions to them—Rebecca crumbles at the sight of the baked goods. The faces she makes while eating them are reminiscent of the faces I make while sinking my teeth into a perfectly cooked, juicy burger.

Naturally, I had to try them. Which is why I flipped when Jeni’s ice cream —inarguably one of the finest ice cream brands ever— announced a Ted Lasso -themed “Biscuits with the Boss” ice cream flavor.

The Ted Lasso collab with Jeni’s comes in adorable packaging, sporting a blue and red-striped soccer jacket, just like one the AFC Richmond team would wear. The flavor is described as follows: “Crumbly shortbread cookies in buttery sweet cream. Salty, mouthwatering, conversation-worthy.” In short, it’s exactly how one might expect the biscuits to actually taste, if they were real.

TBG Press Team (The Brand Guild)

Boy, does the ice cream live up to expectations for Ted’s dreamy biscuits. The buttery delight is speckled with bites of cookie—not exactly shortbread, but something softer, sweeter, and more in line with what Ted’s fluffy biscuits likely taste like. Hidden underneath the richness of the butter, a kick of salt livens things up, almost as if this ice cream were the shortbread version of salted caramel. It rules.

Fair warning: The ice cream is so rich, so buttery, and so sweet that it’s almost impossible to indulge in a full serving. Like sipping a thick diner milkshake with a club sandwich, you’re going to want a glass of ice water next to your Biscuits with the Boss ice cream, to clear the pats of butter from your mouth. I only got through around six spoonfuls upon my first tasting. But maybe that’s a good thing—I’m saving more for later.

TBG Press Team (The Brand Guild)

Love Ted Lasso or hate it , this ice cream inspired by it is surely scrumptious. Unless, of course, you’re more of a chocolate fan, or you’re looking to pound an entire pint in one sitting. Biscuits with the Boss feels like a treat for a king or, rather, the owner of one of England’s lackluster football teams.

It’s the perfect way to tease the comedy’s highly anticipated third season, which is now just weeks away from its debut. Now, can Milk Bar or Levain come out with the actual biscuits? We still want to try those too!

Ted Lasso Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on March 15.

Read more at The Daily Beast.