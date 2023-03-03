More than 3,000 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – After severe weather moved through East Texas Thursday night , about 3,068 customers are reportedly without power as of 1:20 p.m. on Friday.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Anderson County – 50

Angelina County – 59

Cherokee County – 35

Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association – 1,305

Gregg County – 315

Harrison County – 297

Hopkins County – 168

Houston County – 47

Nacogdoches County – 598

Shelby County – 141

Smith County – 8

Titus County – 26

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 2

Upshur County – 8

Van Zandt County – 3

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 6

