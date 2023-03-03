Open in App
KETK / FOX51 News

More than 3,000 without power in East Texas

By Michael Garcia,

4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – After severe weather moved through East Texas Thursday night , about 3,068 customers are reportedly without power as of 1:20 p.m. on Friday.

Thursday Midday Forecast: Severe storms likely today & tonight

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Anderson County – 50

Angelina County – 59

Cherokee County – 35

Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association – 1,305

Gregg County – 315

Harrison County – 297

Hopkins County – 168

Houston County – 47

Nacogdoches County – 598

Shelby County – 141

Smith County – 8

Titus County – 26

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 2

Upshur County – 8

Van Zandt County – 3

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 6

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

