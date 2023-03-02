Open in App
Becky G reveals she might not have a big wedding after all

By Maria Loreto,

4 days ago

Becky G is all about her engagement right now. The singer talked about her relationship with soccer player Sebastian Lletget and about the pressures of putting up a big wedding.

At the Billboard Women in Music Awards , Becky G talked about her relationship and shared that she might just elope. “I did those Q & A’s on Instagram the other day and someone was like, ‘So are you wedding planning?’ and I was like, ‘Am I the only one that’s on the side of the algorithm where it’s like, Don’t do a big wedding?’ ” she said to People . “‘Elope! Run away and go to a mountain! Don’t let anyone see you!’ It’s just... it’s crazy!”

She also talked about how happy she is to be engaged and to enjoy this stage in her relationship. “I’m in a season of really wanting to just like appreciate and enjoy this phase of our relationship too,” she said. “It took us seven years to get here. Beautiful years, challenging years, years of growth for both of us individually and together. And I think like I’m so hyper-focused on my career and so is he and we’re so in alignment with that.”

Despite the fact that she hasn’t planned much for the wedding, there is one thing that will be present no matter where they marry. “We said for sure they’ll be mariachi, whatever we do there has to be mariachi, there has to be good food and good asado because he’s Argentinian, I’m Mexican so for sure that and of course our families. I think as we develop those conversations, we’ll see where it takes us.”

Becky G and Lletget got engaged in December of last year, sharing their story on Instagram, with him proposing on the spot where the two had their first date.

