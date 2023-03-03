Scheana Shay Says Her Friendship With Katie Maloney Is Over After “Troll” Diss

Scheana Shay’s admission that she and Katie Maloney haven’t mended their friendship foreshadows the remainder of Vanderpump Rules Season 10. Clearly, things are not going to get better between the two reality TV stars.

It all started with, essentially, Katie’s divorce from Tom Schwartz . The long-time lovers split in March 2022. So, the question of how and with whom they would move on with came up. Katie requested that her ex-husband not date within their friend group.

An apparent misunderstanding with Scheana resulted in the latter encouraging Schwartz to pursue castmate Raquel Leviss . Katie denied giving her “blessing” for the pair to date, and Scheana quickly backed off. But not before some serious damage to their friendship occurred.

During the latest episode of Pump Rules , Katie confronted Scheana after Schwartz came on her podcast, Scheananigans . He was asked to validate the Coachella rumors by hooking up with Raquel .

According to Us Weekly , Scheana reacted to being accused of “meddling like a troll” during the confrontation with Katie . She said, “For her to call me a troll, it irritated me so much because it was projection at its finest. She actually sits at home and is a troll.”

Scheana explained, “Like, she goes on Reddit, she finds out information about us and then screenshots it and sends it to people and then comments on posts and actually trolls. So, I was like, ‘No, no, no. That’s one thing you’re not gonna call me because that’s actually what you are.’”

In her defense, Scheana previously told Us Weekly that she “completely backed off” after Katie made it clear there had been a misunderstanding. The mother of one thought that consent had been given and that Katie “changed her mind” after the fact. For her part, Katie denied she ever agreed to have Scheana play matchmaker for her ex-husband.

Scheana further explained the conversation with Katie , “[She] was like, ‘Oh, well, when I said that, I didn’t mean it’ and ‘Oh, I had 17 drinks. I didn’t mean it.’ I’m like, ‘OK, but you said it.’” She continued, “So, then I came back to L.A. and I was like, ‘ Raquel , you would not believe the conversation I had with Katie last night. She said she would give it her blessing about you and Schwartz .’ … And then, yes, that put it in Raquel’s head, but I’m like, that didn’t just come from me.”

In defiance of Katie’s wishes, regardless of the timing in which she made her objections clear, Raquel and Tom hooked up at Scheana and Brock Davies’ wedding in August 2022.

Raquel previously spoke of the “sweet” kiss to Us Weekly . She gushed, “I think at Scheana’s wedding, it was such a romantic atmosphere. And Schwartz and I have this connection. It’s more of a friendship now, but there definitely is, like, a little bit of chemistry, a little bit of flirtation.”

Clearly, no one in this group is moving on from this issue . The damage was done, and they haven’t yet made up in real-time. Scheana doesn’t see a resolution on the horizon.

“I’m at a point in my life where I don’t have the energy for that. We just don’t vibe,” she explained. “I can never be the friend that she would expect me to be. I don’t want to be.”

Scheana pointed out that her friendship with Katie was casual at best, and “never super solid.” Her initiation to the VPR cast and SUR servers caused lasting trauma.

“Honestly, as someone who got severely bullied at a young age, I don’t think that with her or Stassi [Schroeder] . I was [never] able to fully get over that. I tried for so many years to be their friend, but it’s, like, that initial bullying was still always there,” Scheana said of her early days on the show. “And then anytime they had an issue with someone, like James Kennedy , for example, they expected blind loyalty and they didn’t want me to be friends with anyone they had an issue with. And I don’t roll like that.”

