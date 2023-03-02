Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
Athlon Sports

Report: Bryce Young Already Drawing Rave Reviews At NFL Combine

By Milo Taibi,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21npTZ_0l5rhH5500

Entering the NFL scouting combine, Alabama's Bryce Young didn't have to worry too much about bolstering his draft stock. The quarterback is considered a lock to be selected early in the first round.

Even still, Young has reportedly blown scouts away with his showing at the combine thus far, even though he's yet to take the field.

Jordan Schultz of theScore detailed Young's presence and the manner in which he's impressed scouts.

"Bryce Young has been sensational in draft meetings, according to league sources who’ve met with him," Schultz began.

"Young’s football acumen is off the charts, as one executive explained to me. As is his ability to understand advanced coverages, even ones that he’s yet to see."

While heartening to read for Young's supporters, these words of praise come as no surprise. The 21-year-old has a maturity on the field that belies his age.

Alabama football reporter Stephen M. Smith echoed many of the above sentiments in making the case for Young to be drafted first overall.

"Bryce Young is probably going to measure between 5'9"-5'10" at the Combine. And guess what, who cares. He dominated the best conference in college football (the SEC West) and won a Heisman. Bryce will be just fine. Take him No. 1, it's a no-brainer."

