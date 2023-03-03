Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Child Predator Who Followed Girl On DC Street, Asked For Sexual Favor, Gets Prison Time

By Zak Failla,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anGMO_0l5rgh5K00

The Washington, DC man who targeted a teen girl and sought to have sexual activity with him while following her will spend years in prison after pleading guilty last summer to the coercion and enticement of a minor.

Federal officials say that Marcus Douglas, 53, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in August last year to the charge following an incident in July 2021.

According to the Department of Justice, in 2021, Douglas approached a 14-year-old girl he saw walking on a sidewalk in downtown DC when he placed a note on her cell phone suggesting that he wanted to pay her to engage in sexual activity with him.

The note contained his first name, Marcus, and his cell phone number.

Prosecutors say that the girl immediately went to a nearby firehouse and reported the incident, and members of the Metropolitan Police Department responded and traced the phone number provided to Douglas.

Using that number, an undercover officer initiated a text conversation with Douglas, posing as the 14-year-old girl.

During that conversation with what Douglas believed to be a minor, prosecutors said that he sought pictures of the girl, told her about his sexual fantasies, and asked for an opportunity to meet the teen in person.

A location for the meeting was discussed, and when Douglas arrived at the set location, he was arrested by police without further incident.

In addition to his prison term, a judge also ordered that that Douglas serve 10 years of supervise release and register as a sex offender for 25 years. He was also ordered to pay nearly $37,000 in restitution.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
District Man Who Lured Victims Into Dead-End Street Gets 120 Years For Triple Murder
Washington, DC20 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boston Mom, 21, Allegedly Killed Over Explicit Photos 'Didn't Deserve' To Die
Boston, MA20 days ago
'Heavy Heart': Father Of Newborn Twins ID'd As Victim In Deadly Police Car Crash In Troy
Troy, NY11 days ago
Kidnapped woman escapes driving away with hands bound and face covered: Police
Saint Johnsbury, VT6 days ago
Washington man shot dead by armed father at dog park after trying to 'endanger' child's life: police
Yakima, WA24 days ago
Trio With Stolen Checks, IDs Flees Carlstadt Bank, Nabbed By Hasbrouck Heights PD: Police
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ5 days ago
PA Woman Missing For Over 30 Years Found Alive In Puerto Rico: Authorities
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Pair Dead In Newark Shooting
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Fugitive Murder Convict Found Dead in Minnesota Park
Minneapolis, MN8 days ago
Horrific Video Released Of Suspect Killing Teen On MoCo Metro Bus: Police
Silver Spring, MD11 days ago
Three Dead, Dad-Son Dou Involved In One Of Two Deadly McKeesport Shootings: Authorities
Mckeesport, PA5 days ago
Ecuadorian National Pleads Guilty To Brutal Stabbing Death Of Popular Bergen County Chef
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Children Driving Stolen MD Car Full Of Drugs Lead PA State Police On Pursuit Along I-83
York, PA5 days ago
22-Year-Old Crashes Stolen Fire Department Truck, Causing Blaze At Home In Nassau: Police
Long Beach, NY1 day ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC11 hours ago
Infant With Missing Manheim Mom Who Overdosed At Gas Station: Police
Lancaster, PA4 days ago
Parolee Hiding In Closet Killed By Police In Frederick After Pulling Knife, Officials Say
Frederick, MD2 days ago
7-Vehicle Crash: 22-Year-Old Killed, 3 Other Drivers Hospitalized In Holbrook
Holbrook, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy