Ryne Nelson Struggles in Second Consecutive Start

Nelson had problems commanding the ball against the Dodgers.

Ryne Nelson was hoping to shake off a rough start against the Rockies. However the rookie struggled for the second straight start in a 5-5 tie against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch.

After walking David Peralta to open the ball game, Freddie Freeman launched a long home run to right-center to put the Dodgers up 2-0 before getting an out. Nelson ultimately was only able to record five outs, giving up three runs on four hits, two walks, and one strikeout. He threw 42 pitches.

Buddy Kennedy, Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll, and Emmanuel Rivera each reached multiple times. Carroll was able to flash his elite speed in the fifth inning triple had a home to third time of roughly 10.76 seconds.

Justin Martinez pitched in the third and was in trouble immediately. Austin Barnes opened up the inning with a double in the left field corner. Jason Heyward hit a slow grounder to the right side, in which Buddy Kennedy threw the ball away attempting to make a spinning throw and allowing Barnes to score. Martinez would limit the damage to that one run.

Kennedy would make up for that error, ripping a single to left to start the third. After an error extended the inning, Alek Thomas sliced a line drive down the left field line to put Arizona on the board.

Scott McGough and Cole Sulser each pitched a clean inning. McGough had the difficult task of facing Freddie Freeman, J.D. Martinez, and Max Muncy.

Corbin Martin allowed a run in the sixth, hitting James Outman with a two-strike count and allowing a two-out RBI double to former Diamondback Yonny Hernandez.

The D-backs would score four times in the seventh to tie it. Phillip Evans reached on a throwing error from Hernandez to start the inning. Buddy Kennedy doubled off the center field wall to put two on with one out. Carroll would draw a walk with two outs to load the bases. A single by Alek Thomas and a double by Emmanuel Rivera each drove in two runs.

Jesse Biddle pitched around a pair of singles to record three strikeouts in the seventh. Luis Frias retired the side in order in the eighth.

Raffi Vizcaino allowed the first two to reach, but came back to strike out the final three hitters he faced.