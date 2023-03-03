1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 58 in central Bakersfield

Update: CHP officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on westbound Highway 58 at H Street just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the department.

A total of five vehicles consisting of two pickup trucks and three semi-trucks were involved, CHP said.

The crash happened after the driver of the 2016 Kenworth semi-truck was traveling in the third lane of westbound Highway 58 while other vehicles involved were stopped in the third lane for traffic, according to CHP.

The driver of the truck didn’t see the stopped traffic and crashed into a GMC Sierra, causing a domino effect.

The GMC was pushed forward and the Kenworth then crashed into a Toyota Tacoma, causing the Tacoma to turn onto its side. The Kenworth continued to push forward and the semi-truck hit a trailer towed by a Volvo big rig, according to the release.

The Volvo semi was then hit a rear trailer being pulled by a Peterbilt truck, CHP said.

Both drivers of the Kenworth and the GMC Sierra were transported to Kern Medical with major injuries.

The driver of the Sierra later died.

Officials said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash. The second and third lanes of westbound Highway 58 were closed until 11 p.m. Thursday.

