The Comeback

Jaguars provide update on indefinitely suspended player

By Sean Keeley,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqEXr_0l5rddRn00

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded a 2023 fifth-round pick and conditional fourth-rounder in 2024 to the Atlanta Falcons for the rights to Calvin Ridley, despite the fact that he’s currently indefinitely suspended by the NFL over gambling violations.

However, it sounds like the franchise expects Ridley to be able to return to the field sooner than later.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke both said they’re not sure when they’ll hear back from the league regarding the wide receiver’s future.

“We really don’t [know], no. We really don’t,” Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union . “It’s in the league’s hands, but we’re just waiting for that day.”

The 28-year-old receiver was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in 2021. He applied for reinstatement on Feb. 15 but so far he hasn’t received any word on when he might hear anything or if there’s anything else he needs to do to be reinstated.

“That’s in the league’s hands now,” Baalke said Tuesday. “We’re just waiting for the league to issue a statement or make a decision. So there’s nothing imminent that I know of. I have not spoken to the league office in regard to it. So, that’s where it’s at, at this point.”

[ Florida Times-Union ]

The post Jaguars provide update on indefinitely suspended player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

