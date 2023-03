WCVB

Jury convicts Alex Murdaugh on 2021 murders of his wife, son By JEFFREY COLLINSJAMES POLLARD, Associated Press, 4 days ago

By JEFFREY COLLINSJAMES POLLARD, Associated Press, 4 days ago

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder Thursday in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in a case that chronicled ...