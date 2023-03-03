Police Chief and WB Mayor read for kids at PA Cyber

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — “Read Across America” events are in full force across the region and students at PA Cyber Charter School in Downtown Wilkes-Barre had some special visitors Thursday.

George Brown, The Mayor of Wilkes Barre, stopped by to take part in Read Across America week. While there, he shared some very exciting news with the kids about park renovations.

“Kirby Park we put in a special-needs park there at $600,000 special-needs Parker we put there all paid for by voluntary donations,” said Brown.

Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay says he looks forward to events like this.

“For me it’s, I’ve done a lot of things in this job, but this is my favorite thing to do to get out in the community and speak to the kids,” said Chief Coffay.

The kids also had a great time making slime and spending time reading with community leaders.

