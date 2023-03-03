Open in App
Saint Petersburg, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Chip Ganassi Racing begins second season of ‘Women in Motorsports’ internship

By Karen Loftus,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5Cut_0l5rXttP00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – With the start of Women’s History Month and the 2023 NTT INDYCAR Series season this week, Chip Ganassi Racing and PNC Bank are embarking on a second season of their ‘Women in Motorsports’ internship program.

“I think it’s created a lot of different ways to think about our process, how we can do things better,” CGR driver and six-time INDYCAR Series champion Scott Dixon said. “I would say last year was a complete success. I think the only downside was that we wished that we had more of them.”

Florida man wins $10K lottery prize, state claims he owes them money instead

CGR announced their group of 2023 interns, Hailey Hein (Mechanics), Nicole Goodman (IT), and Raegen Moody (Engineering), who are all current college students that will work with the race team over the course of two months, starting May 30.

As part of this internship, they will get to travel with the team to several races throughout the season. One of their mentors will be Anne Chatten, a gearbox mechanic for CGR, who was pleased with how the first year went and is looking forward to year two.

“I think it was extremely successful given the fact that we found some really amazing talent to help support us at the race track and at the shop,” Chatten said. “It was really important for us to be able to tap into that again to use it to our team benefit, but also to give these women an opportunity to be exposed to motor racing, something that’s not the average.”

Chatten has been working in motorsports for more than two decades as a transmission mechanic and knows firsthand the value of creating this pathway for other women.

“When I started in this business, it wasn’t cool to be a woman,” Chatten said. “I did everything I could to just blend in and not draw attention to myself. And now, diversity is becoming more celebrated and people are much more welcoming of it. I feel super privileged that I get to be here at Ganassi and partner with PNC to be a part of that.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body of Illinois man in home for months
Troy, IL1 day ago
Parents arrested after children found tied to their beds, police say
Natchitoches, LA1 day ago
Lynyrd Skynrd still performing at Florida Strawberry Fest after death of guitarist Gary Rossington
Plant City, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sports World Reacts To Massive IndyCar Crash On Sunday
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
NBA great Paul Pierce comes to Ja Morant's defense over gun controversy: 'Y’all don’t know what he going thru'
Memphis, TN1 day ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Suspect in Pinellas Park Truist Bank robbery found dead, police say
Pinellas Park, FL3 hours ago
Florida woman accused of killing ill husband released from jail
Daytona Beach, FL2 days ago
Hillsborough County man wins $2 million from 7-Eleven Mega Millions ticket
Brandon, FL55 minutes ago
Florida toddler dies after father forgets him in hot car, police say
Port Saint Lucie, FL7 hours ago
Florida man bit by alligator while answering front door
Daytona Beach, FL1 day ago
22-year-old rescued in St. Petersburg after spending ‘nearly 8 hours’ in the Gulf of Mexico
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Run for Fun: Tips for creating a running group
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Tampa Bay Rays announce 5K that runs through St. Pete, ends on Tropicana Field turf
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Clearwater Dunkin’ worker shot man buying ice cream for family, police say
Clearwater, FL4 hours ago
Intense video shows kids nearly hit by car while trying to cross road for school bus
Statesville, NC16 hours ago
Brooksville shooting suspect had 12 guns ‘staged’ throughout house, Hernando sheriff says
Brooksville, FL23 hours ago
1 killed after jet experiences ‘turbulence event’ over New England
Windsor Locks, CT2 days ago
‘Complete chaos’: Southwest flight fills with smoke en route to Florida
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Family suing Airbnb, others over toddler’s deadly fentanyl exposure
Wellington, FL14 hours ago
Tampa man sentenced for helping India-based group who posed as FBI, IRS
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
13-year-old boy accidentally shoots 11-year-old girl in leg, Lakeland police say
Lakeland, FL18 hours ago
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Charleston, SC19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy