Open in App
West Hartford, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Family of West Hartford man killed in terror attack remember him as role model, inspiration

By Tim Harfmann,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MS1Pb_0l5rWmD100

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Surrounded by their family’s rabbi and leaders from the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, Simon and Gabe Ganeles remembered their brother as their role model and inspiration.

Elan Ganeles, 26, was attending a wedding in Israel Monday when he was gunned down in a terrorist attack.

“You don’t think that this could ever happen to you or someone that you know,” Gabe Ganeles said.

The Israeli military said troops arrested three Palestinians and killed a fourth suspect.

The family flew to Israel for the funeral on Wednesday where 5,000 people paid their respects.

“We didn’t expect so many people to show up, but it was so powerful to see so many people come. Such a sense of unity and brotherhood,” Gabe Ganeles said.

The two brothers held hands in solidarity for Elan, while they shared their fond memories of their brother.

“Elan was incredibly open-minded. He loved engaging with other people with different opinions than his own,” Simon Ganeles said.

“He was always unafraid to say what was on his mind. He would use this to make everyone laugh, to start fascinating conversations,” said Gabe Ganeles said.

3 arrested in West Hartford man’s killing in Israel

The brothers say he also loved volunteering, whether it was serving the West Hartford community or in the Israeli army.

“Whenever he had a skill that he could help someone with, he loved providing it to other people, just being of assistance wherever he could,” Simon Ganeles said.

Young Israel of West Hartford is the synagogue where the family worships. The leaders there created an online fundraiser to help the family.

A night of remembrance will be scheduled for a later date.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hartford, CT newsLocal Hartford, CT
Police: 19-year-old shot in Hartford
Hartford, CT13 hours ago
Legislation would help track ghost guns in Connecticut
Hartford, CT20 hours ago
Hartford inspector general, who union wanted fired, to resign
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Thieves steal meat smoker from new 2 Broke Chix restaurant in Meriden
Meriden, CT18 hours ago
Police identify bicyclist killed in Stonington hit-and-run
Stonington, CT7 hours ago
This Week in Connecticut History: Lottery shooting in 1998 prompts first-of-its-kind gun legislation
Newington, CT22 hours ago
Windsor Locks man stabs another man, injects self with suspected fentanyl
Windsor Locks, CT1 day ago
West Haven celebrates Dr. Seuss during ‘Reading Across America’ week
West Haven, CT2 days ago
Food delivery driver killed in Bridgeport shooting
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Missing woman’s body found washed-up on West Haven shore
West Haven, CT1 day ago
Middletown man facing 9 charges after allegedly pouring gas on woman, setting trailer on fire
Middletown, CT22 hours ago
GoFundMe formed to help family of West Hartford climber killed in avalanche
West Hartford, CT4 days ago
Man in critical condition after shooting on Burton Street in Waterbury
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
North Haven Fire Dep. hosts fundraiser for family of fallen firefighter
North Haven, CT1 day ago
Pedestrian struck by car in Bridgeport, in critical condition
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Body found in 1978 identified as East Hampton woman
East Hampton, CT23 hours ago
One killed in house fire on Vernon Street in Manchester
Manchester, CT16 hours ago
Student brought knife to New Haven school: district official
New Haven, CT4 days ago
Kinship Glassworks: Milford glassblowing studio teaches unique art to folks of all ages
Milford, CT1 day ago
‘We play the odds’: Construction company owner, employee arrested amid investigation into fatal Vernon trench collapse
Vernon, CT3 days ago
Man found guilty of deadly shooting in Meriden: DCJ
Meriden, CT4 days ago
2 teen girls arrested for assaulting student at Waterbury high school basketball game
Waterbury, CT3 days ago
2 sentenced for death of man found in Windsor Locks storage bin
Windsor Locks, CT4 days ago
Capitol Report: AM talk radio show host talks politics
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Alleged carjacker injured after causing five-car crash in Waterbury
Waterbury, CT2 days ago
Police identify Waterbury residents in fatal car crash
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
Hartford man convicted of 2019 murder
Hartford, CT3 days ago
What’s Right With Schools: Manchester theater students perform award-winning musical comedy
Manchester, CT4 hours ago
Bradley Airport receives eight new security checkpoint scanners
Windsor Locks, CT7 hours ago
Nyberg – Zois Pizza brings Greek-style pies to Seymour for 53 years
Seymour, CT15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy